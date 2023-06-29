BOSTON — A proposal to update the state’s 5-cent “bottle bill” has resurfaced on Beacon Hill, where environmental groups and consumer advocates are pushing again to expand the decades-old law.
A proposal pending before the Legislature's Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy would, if approved, increase the deposit on cans and bottles from 5 to 10 cents and include other plastic and glass containers for wine, hard cider, water and sports drinks, among other products.
"Leaving the bottle deposit law 'as is' would be like using white-out on your computer," said Janet Domenitz, executive director of the Massachusetts Public Interest Research Group, part of a coalition pushing for the changes. "This important recycling tool is more than 40 years old, to make it effective in today’s world we need to put a deposit on water bottles and more."
The bill's sponsors argue the bottle bill could help the state meet its climate change goals by diverting more plastic and glass from landfills if it were expanded to cover more consumer products.
"We are missing the opportunity to increase our recycling only because the law predates the manufacturing of plastic containers like bottled water and sports drinks," said Rep. Marjorie Decker, D-Cambridge. Allowing these to continue to go to landfills and incinerators is a lose-lose for everyone.”
Massachusetts is one of 10 states — including Maine, Connecticut and Vermont — with deposit laws. The Bay State’s bottle deposit was enacted in 1983 and allows redemption centers to deduct processing fees from refunds.
Supermarkets have long argued that the bottle deposit is cumbersome and costly for retailers and drives business across the border to New Hampshire, the only New England state without a deposit for bottles and cans.
But Robert Mellion, executive director of the Massachusetts Package Stores Association said said in testimony that "packies" support extending the deposit to different types of containers, but wants a handling fee set as part of the 1983 bottle bill law to be increased.
Mellion said the fee, which is 2.25 cents per container, hasn't been increased since the law was approved 40 years ago while the cost of handling bottles and cans has "skyrocketed."
"We have been consistent over the last six years, testifying that we support the expansion of the bottle bill," Mellion said on Wednesday. "All we ask is an increase in the handling fee."
Lawmakers were unable to reach consensus on a proposal to expand the bottle deposit law in 2014 despite widespread, mostly Democratic support. Instead, the question was left to voters in November 2014.
A coalition of beverage companies and supermarkets spent more than $9 million fighting the referendum, which called for expanding the bottle bill to include containers filled with non-carbonated beverages. The measure was crushed like a can, with 70% of voters rejecting it.
Gov. Maura Healey hasn’t weighed in on the issue, but state environmental officials say the bottle bill has proven effective.
More than 80% of the cans and bottles with a 5-cent deposit are being recycled statewide, while only 23% of containers with no bottle deposit are being recycled, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.