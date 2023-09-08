BOSTON — When Joe Montminy was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease six years ago he was shocked to hear that he might not recognize his wife and children as the illness progressed.
Montminy, now 59, recalls how he tried to absorb the idea that he needed to quit his job, retire 14 years before he had planned to, and that he would eventually need to be admitted to a skilled nursing home to provide care for his illness.
“This diagnosis has been very difficult for myself, my family, both emotionally and financially,” Montminy, of Plymouth, said during a recent legislative hearing at the Statehouse. “They told me a had a roughly 10 year life expectancy, and that was very traumatic for us.”
Montminy, an advocate for the Alzheimer’s Association, is among an estimated 3,500 people in Massachusetts aged 30 to 64 who are living with early onset Alzheimer’s or other form of younger dementia.
“I’ve been fortunate that my progression has been slower than expected, but many others have not been so fortunate,” he said.
Dementia care advocates say while Alzheimer’s is often viewed as a disease of old age, younger patients people with early-onset face similar — if not greater challenges — finding adequate care services.
They’re urging state lawmakers to approve proposals and improving services for early onset, including a bill that would remove the requirement that a person be at least 60 years old to qualify for MassHealth’s “frail elderly waiver” if they are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia.
The waiver makes home- and community-based services available to those who require specialized care in a nursing facility but want to remain in their own community.
Chelsea Gordon, policy director for the Massachusetts and New Hampshire chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, said the stigma associated with early onset Alzheimer’s “can have a significant impact on individuals well-being and quality of life, and often poses unique challenges it comes to family, work and finances.”
“These challenges can be further amplified due to a lack of appropriate care and critical services that they need.”
Gordon said authorizing the MassHealth waivers for Alzheimer patients under 60 would provide them access to services that will allow them to “remain in their homes for longer if they wish to do so, increase their quality of life and reduce healthcare costs for the state.”
Montminy says he knows eventually he will reach the point where he needs constant medical care he wants to be close to his family. He said a patient’s age shouldn’t block them from receiving home or community-based care, if they are otherwise eligible.
“This disease steals my identity, it steals my experiences, and I’m just asking that you not let it take me out of my community,” he told the panel.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.