BOSTON – Elected officials and transit advocates are calling on the MBTA to suspend fares for subways, buses and commuter rail service during upcoming shutdowns to make repairs to the beleaguered public transit system.
Beginning Friday, the T will be shutting down subway service on the Orange Line for 30 days to address safety concerns identified by a federal investigation. The Green Line is expected to be shut down beginning Aug. 22 for at least 28 days. Other closures are expected in coming months, T officials say.
To mitigate the impact on riders, the T is offering free rides on Orange Line and Green Line shuttle buses, and allowing riders to pay for trips on commuter rail lines within Zones 1A, 1, and 2 — which are closest zones to downtown Boston — by simply showing their CharlieCard or CharlieTicket.
But transit advocates say the plans don't go far enough to mitigate the impact on MBTA riders. They say the looming shutdowns mean tens of thousands of people who rely on bus service to connect to the Orange Line will still pay a fare before connecting to a free shuttle service.
Similarly, bus riders who may not be making a connection to a shuttle will still bear the brunt of increased congestion in Greater Boston.
They're urging the MBTA to drop fares systemwide until the necessary upgrades are completed.
"Suspending fares systemwide makes sense in a crisis situation like the one that we’re facing today," said Matthew Petersen, program manager for the advocacy group TransitMatters.
Petersen said suspending fares systemwide will "help convince more people to take the train, bus, or ferry instead of their car, and will reduce congestion both for Orange Line shuttles and for those who have no choice but to drive."
Josh Ostroff, interim director of the group Transportation for Massachusetts, said suspending fares during the shutdowns will provide an incentive for Orange and Green line riders "to use the commuter rail rather than driving."
"The reality is many riders will feel compelled to turn to private vehicles to get where they need to go, which will impact countless bus riders who will sit in worsened traffic," Ostroff said.
The push to suspend fares has won support from Democratic lawmakers who argue that low-income riders will bear the brunt of the shutdowns.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu backs the plan, saying eliminating fares across the system during the shutdowns "will give time and money back to the people who are most impacted by this disruption."
U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley said dropping T fares would "reduce the financial impact on riders and lower families’ costs during a time of inflation, while also promoting connectivity, accessibility, sustainability, and addressing the transit gaps that have deepened the racial and economic disparities in our communities."
"Riders should not have to bear the burden of these disruptive shutdowns, which we know will hit our most vulnerable commuters hardest," the Democrat said in a statement.
Supporters of the plan note that the state has unspent federal pandemic relief funds that could be diverted to offset the impact on the MBTA's coffers from dropping fares during the shutdowns.
The T expects to lose up to $3.5 million in fare revenue and to hire shuttle buses to replace train service.
MBTA officials have estimated that it will cost about $300 million comply with the Federal Transit Authority's directives.
Gov. Charlie Baker recently signed a $52.7 billion state budget that devotes $266 million to a reserve for the MBTA to help address workforce issues and any safety recommendations from the federal probe.
Separately, the Legislature has approved an $11.3 billion infrastructure bond bill that would make $400 million available for the transit agency.
To be sure, lawmakers and transit advocates have been pushing proposals for free bus service on the MBTA or a study to gauge its costs and benefits.
The T has made several Boston bus routes free for the next two years as part of a pilot project testing the impact on travel times, reliability and ridership.
Other regional transit agencies — including the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority — are also testing plans to provide free bus service.
MBTA officials say fare-free buses would allow all-door boarding, which eases congestion and speeds up service, but have pointed out that it would come with a cost. The transit agency estimates that making all of its bus routes fare-free would cost about $60 million a year.
Roughly a third of the T's revenue comes from fares on subways, ferries and buses.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
