NORTH ANDOVER — A can of spray paint that was stored near a furnace started a fire last Thursday, May 26 on Granville Lane in North Andover.
Smoke and flames were coming from the basement of a single family home in that area when firefighters arrived. One adult was transported from the scene with injuries that were not life threatening.
According to a press release from the State Fire Marshal's office, members of the North Andover Fire Department and State Police determined that the fire began in a basement storage closet that housed a furnace, where spray paint and other aerosol cans had been stored and were ignited.
“Aerosol cans are pressurized, and the contents are almost always flammable,” said North Andover Fire Chief John Weir III. “Whether it’s spray paint or any other product, keep these cans well away from open flames, home heating equipment, and other heat sources, including direct sunlight.”
Mutual aid companies from Andover, Lawrence, and Methuen assisted at the scene of the fire and provided station coverage.
