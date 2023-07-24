HAVERHILL — AFC Urgent Care announced it is opening a clinic in the plaza in Monument Square where MedExpress operated until August of last year.
Zaka Shafiq and Lisa Williams have an agreement to lease the space formerly occupied by MedExpress at 296 Main St., and open an AFC Urgent Care clinic. The currently vacant space is next door to Giovanni’s restaurant, Aspen Dental and Walgreens pharmacy. The former MedExpress opened in 2015 and closed August 2022.
Mayor James Fiorentini said AFC (American Family Care) is the largest urgent care clinic franchise in the country with more than 170 clinics in over 27 states, including locations in North Andover, Methuen, Swampscott and Beverly.
Many Haverhill residents are familiar with AFC Urgent Care in Methuen as it hosted COVID-19 testing clinics in Haverhill in December of 2020.
“We’ve been trying to get into Haverhill for almost 10 years so we are very happy to finally get it done and to be coming to this great location to provide a service the city really needs,” said Williams, who opened her first AFC Urgent Care in North Andover in 2012. “At AFC Urgent Care Haverhill we will work diligently every day to deliver top quality health care to local individuals and families.”
See full list of services and patient services at the new AFC Haverhill website, afcurgentcare.com/haverhill.
Museum presents storywalk
HAVERHILL — Children and their parents or caregivers are invited to drop by the Buttonwoods Museum any day to read “It’s OK to be Different” by Sharon Purtill. The story is suitable for children ages 2 to 6. Pages of the book, in English and in Spanish, are posted along the fence on the museum’s lawn.
Parking is in the museum lot. Bring your lunch, sit at the table in a shaded spot and enjoy the view of the Merrimack River.
The Buttonwoods is at 240 Water St. Please enter via John Ward Avenue.
Boys & Girls Club golf tournament
HAVERHILL — The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill will hold its 2023 golf tournament Monday, Aug. 7, at the Haverhill Country Club.
A shotgun start is at 12:30 p.m. The event will include creative course contests, delicious cuisine, raffles, and silent auctions.
Cost is $225 per player and $900 for a foursome.
To donate to the Boys & Girls Club or to register online visit haverhillbgc.org/golf-tournament.
Meals on Wheels needs drivers
LAWRENCE — AgeSpan is seeking volunteer drivers for its Meals on Wheels program in communities in the Merrimack Valley and North Shore. Volunteer drivers deliver a daily nutritious meal as well as a friendly smile and wellness check. AgeSpan offers flexible schedules requiring just a few hours per week with no nights, weekends, or holidays.
AgeSpan pays a mileage reimbursement and provides free training for adults aged 18 and over. AgeSpan officials say this is a fantastic opportunity for retirees, couples, friends, and family members to help out adults age 60 and over and people with disabilities.
Contact AgeSpan’s volunteer & intern program office 978-946-1272 or email volunteerprograms@agespan.org.
AgeSpan, formerly known as Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and North Shore, is a private, nonprofit agency dedicated to helping people in northeast Massachusetts maintain the highest level of independence, health, and safety as they age. Visit agespan.org or call 800-892-0890.
Chamber tees off on Sept. 11
HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual golf tournament Monday, Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bradford Country Club. A shotgun start is at 12:30 p.m. The event will include a lobster and steak dinner. Cost is $220 per player, $880 for a foursome and $1,100 for a featured foursome. To sponsor a veteran or first responder, email info@haverhillchamber.com.
Register online at tinyurl.com/2ubbr6jd.
