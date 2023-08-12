SALEM, N.H. — Relatives of Stacey Gaumond Morris recently headed to Wingaersheek Beach in Gloucester and Salisbury Beach to collect sand. “She was a beach girl. Those were the beaches she frequented the most,” said Greg Morris of his wife, Stacey.
Stacey, 52, died this week after a brief time in hospice care following her valiant and public battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer. The beach sand collected will surround the urn with her ashes during her funeral ceremony.
“She went and made all her own arrangements ... with everything she wanted. She wanted to be cremated and she wanted that sand from the beach,” explained Greg Morris, who’s well known in Lawrence as a heavy equipment operator for the city’s Department of Public Works.
Stacey for two decades was a paraprofessional at the Frost School in South Lawrence.
Nearly a year ago, after receiving her brain cancer diagnosis, Stacey went public with the specifics of her condition and was featured in a Sept. 18, 2022, front page article in The Eagle-Tribune. Her hope was to raise awareness and fundraising efforts for brain cancers.
By then she had already undergone two brain surgeries along with numerous rounds of chemotherapy and radiation. Stacey had also begun supplementing with naturopathic treatments of herbs and vitamins.
At that time, both Stacey and Greg knew the brain cancer would return. They just didn’t know when.
In late June, after a treatment caused brain bleeding, Stacey decided to stop treatment, Greg explained.
As her condition worsened, Greg said Stacey never was able to sleep through the night. He got up with her every two hours or so, or as needed, he said. Then, one night this week, she laid in a recliner in their Budron Avenue home and slept for six hours straight, he said.
Shortly after, he was told she was “actively dying” and she was given morphine and other pain medication for comfort. Greg had to call the Salem Fire Department to help move her from the recliner to the bed.
On Tuesday around noontime five firefighters from Station 3 on Lawrence Road came to the house and moved Stacey with what Greg described as an unbelievable level of care and compassion. “They were so gentle with her ...They were absolutely awesome,” he said.
Tuesday evening, Stacey passed away.
Throughout her illness, Greg said Stacey had focused on certain milestones “she had to make it to.”
The couple celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary on July 28, a date Greg was glad they did not miss.
“She had told me, ‘When I go, I am going to go fast.’ And, like everything else, she was right,” Greg said. “Now she is not suffering. She can rest peacefully.”
Among her final wishes was that Greg would stay close with their children, Kaytlin, 30, and Nick, 25, and “to make sure to take care of the pups,” Blaze and Teddy.
The family plans to continue its research and fundraising efforts. Greg said he hopes Stacey is forever remembered as a “caring and kind” woman. “She never had a mean word to say about anybody.”
Arrangements are being handled by the Racicot Funeral Home in Dracut.
The Morris family asks that donations in Stacey’s name be made to believeinbmac.org or to donate.elliothospital.org. Stacey posted those links on her Facebook page on July 19 in observance of World Gliobastoma Day.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
