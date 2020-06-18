There's good news for Merrimack Valley gas disaster victims who were being asked to pay an 11% fee out of their checks from a $143 million class action settlement.
Attorney David Raimondo, who represented roughly 175 gas disaster victims, confirmed Thursday morning he was waiving the 11% fee and his clients should soon receive their settlement checks.
Raimondo said he consulted with attorneys involved in the class action settlement and Attorney General Maura Healey's office regarding the fee.
He said he was glad the issue was rectified.
"Not that I'm not entitled to it but I waived it," Raimondo said.
Residents and businesses in Andover, North Andover and Lawrence were affected by the Sept. 13, 2018 gas disaster.
A total of $26.1 million of the $143 million gas explosion class-action settlement was earmarked for payment of legal fees and administrative costs.
In an article in Sunday's Eagle-Tribune, some victims said they were being asked to pay the 11% fee to get their checks, which are compensation for everything from spoiled food and property damage, to lodging costs, mental anguish and other fallout from the disaster.
The first round of checks was recently issued with an average settlement payment of $8,000. Eleven percent of that payment is $880.
Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera, who has been publicly critical of the lawyers' fees in the disaster settlement, said he was pleased to hear Raimondo's announcement Thursday.
"The goal always for this settlement money to support the impacted families not enriching lawyers," Rivera said.
Attorneys involved in the class-action lawsuit asked for the first $70 million in payments to be mailed out in late May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down parts of the economy. Payments were previously expected to start in July.
The gas disaster, caused by overpressurized lines operated by Columbia Gas, resulted in the death of Leonel Rondon, 18, of Lawrence. Three firefighters and 19 civilians were hurt. Damages in Andover, Lawrence and North Andover are estimated at $1 billion.
About 50,000 people were forced to evacuate. Five homes were destroyed and 131 properties damaged, according to findings by the National Transportation Safety Board.
