Of all the traditional family get togethers around the holidays in the Merrimack Valley, few if any will be as unlikely as the one on the Sunday before Christmas in Andover on Cuba Road at the Daggett house.
This will be the second time that three half-sisters — they call themselves Irish triplets being as they were all born the same year — and their birth father and a combination of immediate and extended family will gather for a Yuletide dinner, gift giving, hugs and laughter.
Guaranteed, lots of laughter.
Last Christmas the reunion was put on pause due to the pandemic.
The first Christmas party came in 2019 after they discovered each other’s existence.
How did that happen?
Well, it started like so.
A time came when Judy Daggett had to know how she came into the world.
The Andover mom was almost 50. Her parents had died. Janet Petty in 2008. John Petty in 2018.
In 1969, the Pettys, of Andover, had two boys, ages 10 and 12, and they wanted a girl. They adopted an infant and named her Judy Petty.
Fast forward a half century and Judy Petty was now Judy Daggett and married with three children of her own — Abigail, Bridget and Jason — and she didn’t want to leave this world without knowing about her origins.
What the Andover mom would uncover in 2019 was head-spinning, a cause for joy and sadness.
“It’s crazy how this has come full circle,” said Daggett.
“I think of it as like a puzzle. I was putting these pieces together, but I didn’t know what the puzzle even looked like.”
Daggett, who is upbeat, energetic and therefore puts her best foot forward, now knows what the jigsaw puzzle looks like.
She knows the identity of her biological mother and biological father and of two paternal half sisters as well as a cousin who helped her put the pieces together.
The table was set for discovery when her husband, Jim Daggett, got her a 23andMe DNA kit for Christmas in 2018.
He had remembered a comment she had made earlier in the year after her father, John Petty, had died.
One of her brothers had bought their father one of these kits for Christmas in 2017.
But he had died before using it.
When Judy Daggett and her husband were cleaning out his belongings she found the unopened test and they returned it to her brother at which point she had made the offhand comment, “If anyone in this family should be taking a DNA test, it should be me.”
Her husband remembered her remark and, the next December, Merry Christmas, gave her a 23andMe kit.
Judy Daggett mailed in her saliva. She got the test results by email in early 2019 while she was at a New York City hotel, chaperoning her daughter Abigail and classmates from Andover High School at a chorus competition. Daggett’s daughters love music, theater and art.
Daggett’s DNA profile gave her information about the countries her ancestors had come from and a list of living people whose DNA was most like hers.
The information about her European roots was consistent with the general information that the adoption agency had compiled, all those years earlier, on her biological mother and father’s background.
The agency had given the single-sheet background summary to Janet and John Petty when they adopted their daughter in 1969.
The summary included no names and few details about her biological father, other than he was 22 and in good health. It said her birth mother, 20, was in good health and had received prenatal care from 3 months and that she was interested in art and theatre and was a talented guitar player, and that she enjoyed athletics, especially swimming.
The summary included the baby’s birth weight, 6 pounds, 9 ounces; her length, 15 inches; and that she had dark brown hair, blue eyes and fair skin.
Some 16 years later, in the mid-1980s, when Judy was an Andover High student and playing sports and writing for the school newspaper, the Pettys gave her the summary of her birth background.
They had already told her, early in childhood, that they had adopted her when she was a baby, nine weeks old.
Judy, from time to time in high school — she graduated in 1987 — and then in college, had wondered about her birth parents. Were they alive? Did she have any siblings?
But the questions in her mind weren’t so pressing as to send her seeking answers.
Besides, she didn’t want to do anything that would hurt the feelings of the Pettys, the parents who had given her love, a good home and a future.
They had always told Judy that she was wanted and they were blessed to have her.
As it happened, Judy looked a lot like Janet. and they got their hair cut the same way. So Judy didn’t get the questions or comments that some adopted kids get from people who point out that they look different from their parents.
Judy went to college, Keene State in New Hampshire, and in 1992 got a degree in journalism. She soon found that helping older people with physical therapy was what she wanted to do for a living.
Later in the 1990s, as she was taking college classes at night in Boston for physical therapy certification, working during the day at a retirement home in Newburyport and living at home in Andover, she met her husband-to-be on a blind date, Jim Daggett.
Judy and Jim got married in 1998. Their house on Cuba Road in Andover was 2.3 miles away from the Pettys.
Judy and her parents were close in both senses of the word.
But now, in winter 2019, they had since passed on and Daggett was reading the 23andMe report’s list of people whose DNA profiles most resembled hers.
The first person she talked to lived in Pennsylvania and happened to be big into genealogy.
Her name was Kathleen McElroy.
It turned out, McElroy, 58 years old, and Daggett, 49 at the time, were cousins.
They didn’t know whether they were related on the maternal or paternal sides of the family.
In any event they became fast friends and talked on the phone daily.
McElroy shared a family story she had heard about her grandfather, Thomas McElroy, of South Boston.
She said it might account for the blood tie between her and Judy Daggett.
In the late 1940s, Thomas McElroy was rumored to have had a relationship with a much younger South Boston neighbor by the name of Julia, who then gave birth to a baby boy.
A year or two later Julia got married to a man named Leo and they started a family that included the baby from her relations with Thomas McElroy.
Kathleen McElroy told Judy Daggett that she heard that the last name of the man Julia had married was Allsway, Leo Allsway.
Meanwhile, on an evening in early May, 2019, Daggett’s search got a major boost. She learned that in Massachusetts anyone born prior to 1974 could get their pre-adoption birth record without a court order.
The next morning she and a friend went to the Registry of Vital Records and Statistics, in Dorchester.
Daggett paid $20 and five minutes later found out things she had always wanted to know.
She was born at 6:10 a.m. at Boston Women’s Hospital, delivered by Dr. Robert Hunt. Her birth name was Catherine.
And her birth mother’s name was on the certificate.
Daggett and her friend, Jane, went to lunch at Legal Seafoods in Assembly Row. While they were seated at the table, Daggett called Kathleen McElroy and put her on speaker phone.
Within 20 minutes the three women, using the name on the birth certificate, tracked down the address of Daggett’s birth mother.
Daggett took a number of days to collect her thoughts and wrote a letter to her biological mother. It was around Mother’s Day.
Daggett thanked the woman, Jeanne, for giving birth to her and for the sacrifices she must have made and difficulties she must have endured.
Daggett wrote about her life and hastened to add that she did not want to be disruptive, causing upheaval for Jeanne after all these years.
Daggett got a reply letter on May 20 and, with her heart racing, brought it to her daughter’s bedroom.
“I made Abby read the letter to me,” Daggett explained. “She was so excited, and I am crying.”
In the letter, Jeanne confided that she had wanted to keep her but she didn’t have the money to provide for her and had to give her up.
Jeanne said that she had always wanted for her to be loved, cherished and nurtured by whoever adopted her, and knowing now that she had been well cared for, stilled her heart.
Jeanne also told her the name of the man who was her biological father, Tom Olszowy.
Jeanne, who was 70 years old, said at the end of the letter that she would not be writing again.
“You have your own life to live and your own destiny and that is all I ever wanted for you,” said Jeanne, who enclosed a photo and some family history.
Daggett was hoping to meet Jeanne but respected and accepted Jeanne’s decision.
In the midst of listening to Abby read the letter, before Abby got to the part when Jeanne said she would not be writing again, Daggett had her daughter pause while she called Kathleen McElroy and told her that Tom Olszowy was the biological father.
The rumor that McElroy had heard about her grandfather was true after all. It’s just that she had mistakenly thought his name was Allsway when it was really Olszowy.
In the coming days, Daggett wanted to find out more about her biological father and any close blood relatives she might have, so she took another genetic test, this one by ancestry.com
She would receive some major surprises by following up on the DNA match results.
She learned she had two half sisters. In June 2019 she talked to one of them, Lisa Lamore, of Greenfield, who was the same age as Daggett, 49, and did not know who her biological father was.
Daggett told Lamore, “I know exactly who he is.”
The two half sisters, Daggett and Lamore, later met for lunch at the Old Mill restaurant in Westminster.
“It was like looking in a mirror and it was like we had known each other our whole lives,” Daggett said.
Thereafter, Daggett and Lamore met the other half sister, Judy DeChellis, also 49.
Daggett was born Jan. 29, 1969. DeChellis was born April 4, 1969.
Lamore was born Dec. 20, 1969.
They all had different birth mothers.
Through the genetic matches and comparing notes they all soon realized they had the same biological father, Tom Olszowy.
Olszowy is alive and lives in Massachusetts. In fact the three biological half-sisters and their common biological father all live within about two hours of each other.
The four of them got together on occasions before the pandemic. They have been to each others homes for cookouts and such.
Not only that, when Lamore got married earlier this year, her two half sisters were bridesmaids and Tom Olszowy walked her down the aisle.
Olszowy himself didn’t find out until he was well into adulthood that his real father was not Leo Olszowy but Thomas McElroy, the truck driver from South Boston who had the affair with his neighbor, Julia.
All’s well that ends well, or all is not so bad that ends as well as it can.
Certainly there was heartache and foolish things were done all those years ago, says Judy Daggett.
Still, Daggett told her biological father that no matter what had happened, he had given her something nobody else could give her — sisters.
Growing up, with two brothers, Glen and Guy, she had always wanted a sister.
She had also wanted to understand her origins and now she does.
“I still say, ‘I can’t believe this is my life,’” said Daggett.
And this Christmas season the half sisters and their pops and their families will be merry in each other’s company.
Judy will buy identical sweaters for her and her sisters to wear at the party.
Their real gifts will be each other
The Daggett household will host an emerging holiday tradition from an unlikely family reunion — a fresh start on a new family.