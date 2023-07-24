LAWRENCE — A gift to the city in the 1900s, a park near the Guilmette School has been abandoned for decades.
Mullaney “Hancock” Park is now set for a renovation, complete with new playing fields and other improvements, said Awilda Pimentel, the city’s community development director.
“It’s going to serve a lot of children,” said Pimentel.
With an entrance at Leonard and Bernard avenues, the park was originally a gift to the city from the Essex Company — the business responsible for Lawrence’s founding in 1847 and development in the 19th century.
The park was later dedicated to World War I Army hero, Sgt. John Mullaney, who was killed in action on Oct. 6, 1918, in the Argonne Forest in France.
The area measures just over once acre. Improvements planned include upgrades to a baseball, handball and two basketball courts on the property, according to design details.
Upgrades in general amenities will include a new bike rack, sturdy trash cans, revitalized landscaping, rehabilitation of a stone wall to prevent dirt and debris from entering courts and repairs to a fence and gate, according to the details.
Pimentel said the city plans to issue a request for proposals to work in the area shortly. She hopes the upgrades can be made in the next nine months.
“We need to get this done as soon as possible,” she said.
Community Development Block Grant funds will be used to improve the park.
A community meeting with food and entertainment was recently held in the area so residents could learn more about the planned improvements.
