On Monday April 17, a dozen kids ages six to preteens participated in afternoon art classes at the Essex Art Center in Lawrence.
A variety of mediums were offered from drawing, painting, sculpture and creating hand puppets. The children were also given a tour of the latest exhibit — El Carnaval Continúa, a free exhibition of costumes by the Asociación Carnavalesca de Massachusetts.
Led by Stelvyn Mirabal, the Lawrence-based organization keeps the carnival tradition alive and thriving throughout the Dominican diaspora and beyond. The show integrates craftsmanship, history, and storytelling in a colorful explosion of joy and imagination.
The exhibition will remain on view until June 7.
