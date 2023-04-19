METHUEN — The Attorney General’s office recently found that the City Council both did and did not violate Open Meeting Law on December 5, 2022.
The split decision addressed two complaints filed by Sidney Harris, one of which stated that the council meeting on that date was not fully accessible to the public, while the second held that part of the meeting was inaudible due to glitches with the sound system.
Carrie Benedon, assistant attorney general, Division of Open Government, discounted the latter complaint because the meeting was audible to those who attended it in person, she said, even if it wasn’t always clear for those who watched it remotely.
“The law does not require public bodies to provide ‘adequate, alternative’ access to meetings if in-person access is provided,” Benedon wrote.
The former complaint relates to the fact that there was a sewage overflow on December 5 at the main entrance of City Hall, often referred to as the tunnel, which is at the back of the building and serves as the only entrance that provides full access for people with disabilities. A decision was made to close that entrance, but to continue the meeting.
“As a result of the closure, a police officer was stationed at City Hall to direct members of the public wishing to attend the Council’s meeting to an alternative access point, which was located one level above the principal access point and required descending a flight of stairs into City Hall,” Benedon wrote.
Harris said recently in an interview that there were at least two flights of stairs, one with eight or nine steps and another with two, between that upper lot he was asked to use and an entrance to the building. Although he was able to attend the meeting, the conditions he encountered would be too challenging for some people with disabilities.
Benedon’s letter does point to yet another access to the building, one that doesn’t require the use of stairs. This is referred to by some as the front entrance, because it faces in the direction of Pleasant Street, and Benedon said Harris knew that entrance was available. But she points to the fact that it has other challenges.
“The complainant asserts, and the Council acknowledges, that alternative access point was not fully compliant under the Americans with Disabilities Act,” Benedon wrote.
This third, front entrance, which is reached by its own short driveway, has poor lighting and one parking space, and can only be reached from the parking lot in back of City Hall by means of an unpaved walkway.
Sandy Almonte, Methuen’s Americans with Disabilities Act Coordinator, acknowledged that walking up from the back of city hall can be difficult.
“The evening of December 5 represented an issue because if more than one person with a mobility disability came to the meeting they would have to walk through the driveway up the hill to the front entrance,” she said.
“To our knowledge, only one person with a mobility disability came to the meeting December 5.”
Almonte also acknowledged that the lights at this entrance were poor, and said they were enhanced by the city in February.
Harris, who has been advocating for people with disabilities for 35 years, said that along with failing to provide an access point to the meeting that complied with ADA guidelines, the city failed to alert the community that there were problems that night with access.
“We have a website, they could have posted it on there,” he said.
Harris also addressed a letter to the City Council, which was read into the record by City Council Chair Eunice Zeigler on April 3, which said that Methuen was failing to meet its obligations to citizens with disabilities on several fronts.
“Civil rights violation should be something your legal staff should be very concerned about,” he said.
Benedon’s letter acknowledged that the sewage overflow could not have been foreseen, but still concluded that the council had violated open meeting law, because it didn’t provide alternative, ADA compliant access to the December 5 meeting, as Harris asserted.
But Benedon also commended the council’s efforts to be “responsive to the complainant’s concerns and to take seriously the issue of expanding disability access into City Hall.” In conclusion, Benedon ordered no “remedial action” for the violation, but did set some conditions.
“We order the Council’s immediate and future compliance with the open meeting law and caution the Council that a determination by our office of a similar violation in the future may be considered evidence of intent to violate the open meeting law,” Benedon wrote.
