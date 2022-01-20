BOSTON -- Attorney General Maura Healey has entered the Democratic race for governor, ending months of speculation and joining a growing field of candidates jockeying to replace outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker.
Healey, a Democrat, made the announcement in a video posted on social media that emphasized her humble roots in Massachusetts and her work as the state's top law enforcement officer, while acknowledging the grim toll of the pandemic.
"I've stood with you as the people's lawyer, and now I'm running to be your governor, to bring us together and come back stronger than ever," she said.
Baker, a two-term Republican, announced last month that he won't be seeking a third term in the November elections.
Healey, 50, enters the gubernatorial race as the perceived front-runner among the current field of Democrats. She would make history as the state's first female governor to be elected if she wins.
To be sure, Healey isn't the only one who wants to claim that mantle.
There are two women in the Democratic race -- Danielle Allen, a Harvard University professor, and state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, D-Boston -- both of whom launched their campaigns last year.
A third Democrat, former state Sen. Ben Downing of Pittsfield, ended his run for governor last month.
U.S. Labor Secretary and former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, also a Democrat, is rumored to be considering a run for governor.
Several other Democrats have filed paperwork in recent months, but it's not clear if they are still viable candidates.
Former state Rep. Geoff Diehl, a Whitman Republican, is seeking the party’s nomination with support from former Republican President Donald Trump.
Diehl's campaign is also backed by the state's Republican Party, which has taken a hard right turn under the leadership of former Rep. Jim Lyons of Andover.
Healey will enter the gubernatorial race with a mountain of campaign cash she has accumulated during her tenure as attorney general.
As of Dec. 31, she had more than $3.6 million in her campaign coffer after ramping up fundraising at the end of the year, according to filing with the Office of Campaign and Political Finance.
That's nearly four-times the amount all the other candidates had in their campaign accounts as of Dec. 31, according to OCPF filings.
Healey, of Charlestown, was elected in 2014 to replace Martha Coakley, a Democrat who challenged Baker for governor that year. Prior to that, she spent seven years in the attorney general's office, including a tenure as chief of the civil rights division.
Over the years, Healey has gained national attention for filing legal challenges against the Sackler family over their role in the opioid crisis and targeting ghost guns that circumvented the state's assault weapons ban. She has sued fossil fuel companies for contributing to climate change, and led a crackdown on vaping companies that were marketing addictive nicotine products to youngsters.
During Trump's presidency, she positioned herself as a leading voice of opposition in the deep-blue state to the Republican's bombastic policies and rhetoric.
Her office filed more than 40 lawsuits against the federal government during the Trump administration, challenging the president's promises to deport immigrants, roll back clean energy targets and environmental regulations, and repeal the Affordable Care Act.
In her campaign video, Healey pledged to work to get the state's economy "back on track" by expanding on job training, to make child care more affordable, modernize schools and tackle climate change, among other key priorities.
"I know the years of the pandemic have been really hard," she said. "But I see a state that's coming together with courage, grit and character to do great things."
