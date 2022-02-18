BOSTON — Attorney General Maura Healey’s office has clawed back hundreds of thousands of dollars in wages for Massachusetts workers who were chiseled out of the pay by their employers.
Last year, the AG office’s Fair Labor Division issued 160 citations against 72 construction companies for violating labor, misclassification and prevailing wage laws, according to newly released data.
The recovery efforts returned at least $760,000 in wages for 565 workers through settlements and other enforcement actions, the AG’s office said in a report.
Companies cited for the alleged wage violations were fined more than $510,000 last year, according to the report.
Failure to pay the prevailing wage was the most common citation, followed by records violations, nonpayment of wages and failure to pay overtime, the AG’s office said.
Healey’s office also debarred three companies and individuals who refused to comply with the citations. Those companies will be barred from getting public contracts.
Earlier this month, the AG’s office fined Family Dollar $1.5 million over claims that its retail stores in Massachusetts were cheating workers out of taking lunch breaks.
Massachusetts labor laws require employers to provide workers with at least a 30-minute meal break for each six hours worked in a day.
Investigators allege that the company cut its payroll hours in 2018 and 2019, leaving some stores chronically understaffed. The AG’s office claims that resulted in more than 600 hundreds employees “being unable to leave their stores or take meal breaks.” The store was cited for nearly 4,000 violations of the state’s meal break laws.
“Workers give us their time, energy, and efforts to keep businesses running and our economy afloat,” Healey said in a statement. “These citations should send a message to all companies that they need to do right by their employees and provide meal breaks consistent with the law.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.