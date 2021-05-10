ANDOVER — She'd driven past the corner of Lupine Road and School Street thousands of times while living in Andover.
But it wasn't until McKenna Allardi started her Andover High Environmental Sustainability Internship Course as a senior that she rediscovered the beauty of the park at that corner — Roger's Dell.
The small park in the historic mill district is a quiet haven where people can sit and relax on the new benches and picnic table installed this year as part of Allardi's internship project. She has also planned a scavenger hunt through the mill district that kicks off Saturday to help people rediscover the downtown.
"It's about creating a more sustainable Andover in creating a place where people want to be and support businesses," Allardi said.
She's one of many sustainability interns over the past few years at the high school who have worked on revitalizing the mill district, said Steve Fink, an Andover resident who volunteers with the internship program. Six years ago it was the high school's sustainability interns who worked with volunteers to kick off the initial mill district revitalization that led to the Old Town Yard project, he said.
Allardi designed a scavenger hunt course that will take people from Roger's Dell to a variety of businesses, the old train station and even Memorial Hall Library. There are nine stops total.
This project was especially important to her as a senior at the high school because she knows she will always have a special place in Andover to come home to as she ventures to the University of Vermont in the fall to study environmental science.
Helping create these areas "and using it to our benefit without hurting the land" will help more people stay in town and see the beauty, she said.
"There are so many other places like that in Andover and people can go and enjoy it so they can remember what Andover has to offer," Allardi.
To sign up for Saturday's scavenger hunt visit signupgenius.com/go/9040A48A9AD2FA3FB6-rogers. The walkable adventure through Andover kicks off at Roger's Dell at the corner of Lupine Road and School Street, and the clues will be posted for a week following Allardi's event.