LONDONDERRY — U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, applauded the recent announcement that the Federal Aviation Administration will award $7,871,429 to Manchester Boston Regional Airport.
The funding comes through a congressionally directed spending request that Shaheen secure through the fiscal 2022 omnibus package that passed earlier this year.
A portion of the airport is located in Londonderry.
The award will support the second phase of the construction of a 37,300-square-yard cargo facility apron to better serve the needs of the airport and travelers. MHT has undertaken a public-private partnership to develop this air cargo facility, which will include the aircraft apron, taxiway connectors, utility relocation and an access road.
“I’m thrilled to see over $7 million I secured heading to MHT, which serves as a critical hub of transportation and travel across New England. This new cargo facility apron will improve the transport of air cargo and lower transportation costs, while supporting local businesses and creating good-paying jobs in the process. This is a smart investment in our state’s transportation and infrastructure,” Shaheen said. “I’ll continue using my role as a senior appropriator to ensure MHT has the resources it needs for its operations and growth as a leader in the region.”
Airport Director Ted Kitchens said the federal support is a welcome piece to help the airport and its infrastructure projects.
“I’m thankful for the leadership of Sen. Shaheen in securing additional federal funding to support the continued development of a critical piece of infrastructure at the Manchester Airport,” Kitchens said. “This cargo apron provides critical access for New Hampshire and all of Northern New England to the world of e-commerce and will assist in resolving supply chain issues.”
As a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Shaheen helped secure $69,047,000 for projects across New Hampshire through the CDS process.
