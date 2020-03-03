With the spread of coronavirus, travelers are approaching local airports with increased trepidation.
But for the staff at these travel hubs, with a few precautions, it's mostly business as usual.
The new coronavirus, formally known as COVID-19, has spread to more than 60 countries since originating in China. It's infected more than 90,000 people as of Tuesday, according to the World Health Organization. According to WHO, the virus is harder to spread than than flu but causes more severe illness. Right now there are no vaccines to prevent it.
Health officials in communities across the country and the globe are working to contain the respiratory illness at the direction of the WHO.
Coronavirus is spread through person-to-person contact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It can be spread through close proximity — within six feet — to people who are sick, through sneezing and coughing, according to the CDC.
However, officials are optimistic about containing the spread of the virus here and globally.
“It can be contained – which is why we must do everything we can to contain it,” said WHO’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom.
Flights from Boston Logan International Airport to mainland China have been canceled, and other international routes have been disrupted as the virus spreads. No domestic routes have been affected at press time.
At Boston Logan International Airport, Cathay Pacific has also limited flights to Hong Kong, according Samantha Decker, spokeswoman for Massachusetts Port Authority.
At the airport “Massport staff have been in regular contact with city, state, and federal public health officials. We are cooperating fully with those partners, including the CDC, and are prepared to provide additional support as necessary,” according to a Massport statement.
As of Tuesday, the United States has issued warnings to six international locations because of coronavirus, with advice ranging from using caution to avoiding nonessential travel, according to the CDC’s website.
The CDC advises Americans not to visit China, Iran, Italy or South Korea because of widespread transmission. Foreign internationals from China and Iran are also not being allowed into the United States.
The CDC recommends that older adults or those who have chronic medical conditions consider postponing travel to Japan, which has ongoing community transmission. The CDC also urges travelers to Hong Kong to use caution, but there is only limed community transmission at this time, according to the CDC.
According to Massport, public health officials continue to say that the risk of coronavirus in Boston is very low. Still, Logan is taking precautions at the airport to prevent the spread of the disease here.
"We have been following proper cleaning and disinfecting protocols in our public facilities, installed additional hand sanitizer dispensers at key locations and recorded a new public service announcement to remind passengers and employees to use good health practices such as washing hands regularly, and covering coughs and sneezes,” according to a statement.
Up north at Manchester-Boston Regional airport, there are no international flights. The airport’s website doesn’t advise of any disruptions, and there are no statements about coronavirus.
One of the airport’s largest carriers, Southwest, has not suspended any scheduled flights or routes due to the coronavirus, according to a statement from the company.
“We will continue to monitor and follow all guidance from the Centers for Disease Control regarding the coronavirus and make any adjustments to our operations or procedures, as necessary,” according to the statement.
“Southwest aircrafts undergo regular cleanings between flights and a comprehensive cleaning when aircrafts are parked overnight,” the statement said. “Our cleaning program includes the disinfecting of all hard surfaces within the cabin, as well as seat and carpet cleaning.”
As the virus changes and more people get it, local travel agent Jo Toscano said, it’s important people check in with the companies providing services like airlines and tours for the latest updates.
“The (traveler) should be in contact with everyone they are traveling with,” she said. “It’s very complicated and every company is different. Every case is different be it an airline ticket or tour.”