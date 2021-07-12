ANDOVER — The ALKU Foundation, created by CEO and Founder Mark Eldridge and Vice President of Finance and Strategy and Founder Kathie Eldridge, supports at-risk youth, directly or indirectly related to the mentoring environment. Through multiple yearly donations, the foundation impacts the local community by aiding important programs, lending crucial support, and assisting mentoring initiatives.
This year, $20,000 was donated to Lazarus House in Lawrence.
This donation benefits a community close to ALKU, with Lazarus House being located in the town next to ALKU’s Andover Headquarters. The Lazarus House helps families and individuals living in poverty meet their basic survival needs and build their capacity for long-term stability. Lazarus House started in 1983 as a five-bed shelter with an all-volunteer staff and has grown today to assist more than 18,000 unduplicated households annually.
St. Joseph's graduation
SALEM, N.H. — St. Joseph Regional Catholic School graduated 12 students during its traditional graduation ceremony Thursday, June 10. During the hour-long in-person ceremony, students and guests heard from four speakers including fellow eighth grader and student council president Erin Olverson.
"As our year together as eight graders is now complete it's time for us to move on. Our journeys at St. Joe's end here," she said. "We are ready to take on new challenges, meet new people and continue to grow physically, mentally, and spiritually."
Summer playground program underway LONDONDERRY — Londonderry Recreation announced its summer playground program is in operation at South Elementary School and runs through Wednesday, Aug. 11.
The program is open to children of Londonderry who will be entering first grade in the fall and up to age 14. Children can participate in arts and crafts, sports, games and playground time. Some special guests may visit, including police to talk about safety, a baton twirling show, and storytellers.
Each day will have a special theme. Children are grouped by age and interest and are supervised in small groups by experienced staff.
There is no pre-registration for the program, but rather parents may register their children on the first day of attendance. The program runs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3 p.m. Once registered, children may attend as much or as little as they desire.
There will be precautions in place to help all stay healthy. Masks must be worn and social distancing for all children and adults will be enforced.
Registration forms are available at londonderrynh.org. For more information call the Recreation Hotline at 603-437-2675.