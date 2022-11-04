HAVERHILL — The fifth annual All for Ang Memorial 5K Run/Walk will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, at 10 a.m. at the Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road.
Entry fees on race day are $30 for adults and $20 for children under 12. Online registration is closed.
The event honors the memory of Hunking Teacher Angela Conte Iannalfo, who died in 2017.
Proceeds from this year’s event benefit the children of Haverhill Public Schools.
For more information or to donate, visit online at http://allforang.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.