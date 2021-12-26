The steaming bubbles of marinara sauce on a freshly baked lasagna can bring joy in more ways than one.
Although the dish has undergone numerous iterations since its origins dating back to Naples, Italy, during the Middle Ages, a homemade tray of lasagna still continues to bring delight and warmth well into the 21st century.
One mother has taken the age-old dish and made it the center point of Lasagna Love, a nationwide social impact movement of kindness.
Rhiannon Menn’s effort, which began in Southern California at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, is now powered by more than 25,000 volunteers across the country, including an active group in the Andovers.
It has also expanded into Australia, Canada and Puerto Rico.
Lasagna Love operates under the concept that one meal isn’t going to change the world, but it may change a day.
The concept is simple. Volunteers sign up to make a tray for someone in need — be it physically, financially or emotionally. Recipients enjoy a homemade meal and the warmth that comes with it — no strings attached.
Feeding the soul
North Andover resident Wendy Agudelo is the public relations director of Lasagna Love, which became a registered nonprofit late last year.
Agudelo, a mother of three, joined the organization in August 2020 to help spread the word about the work being done by volunteers across the country. She also bakes and delivers lasagnas.
Fellow North Andover mom Amy LaCroix learned about Lasagna Love from a friend and was eager to help. She is the leader for the Lawrence/North Andover region.
When she was laid off from her job in March 2020, her involvement with the group brought her a renewed sense of self. It also became an opportunity to bond in the kitchen with her two boys, Caden, 8, and Gavin, 6.
“We are a family that cooks,” LaCroix says. “We enjoy cooking and eating together.”
Lasagna Love’s mission is broad, helping anyone in need for any reason. Sometimes, working parents have weeks that are overwhelming with responsibilities and a ready-made meal is a huge relief. Others may have lost a family member or friend, and a hot meal can offer some solace.
“It can just be a helping hand, an act of kindness to make someone’s day,” LaCroix says. “I think my favorite part is delivering the lasagna.”
She notes that more volunteers are always welcome.
“Folks can nominate someone to receive a lasagna,” LaCroix says. “And an important aspect of nominating someone would be to not only do so through our website, but also tell the person that you’re nominating them and why, so that they are more apt to accept this small act of kindness.”
One day, she decided to drop off five lasagnas at the Lazarus House Family Shelter in Lawrence.
“It feels good to give back,” she says.
‘I wanted to help’
Lasagna Love celebrated its one-year anniversary in May, and it is showing no signs of slowing down.
The organization “kept neighbors connected throughout the pandemic,” Agudelo says. “And, there are no plans to terminate, even as vaccines are distributed and lives begin to resume.”
One recipient was so grateful to have received a lasagna that he paid his neighbor’s heating bill, she says.
“We hear story after story of recipients paying it forward,” Menn says. “Lasagna Love’s purpose has become so much more.”
To date, the nonprofit has brightened more than 507,000 lives through the delivery of well over 100,000 meals.
Menn says that Lasagna Love began somewhat “by accident” as the coronavirus struck in March 2020.
At the time, she was living in California, “one of the states that just shut down completely early on,” she says. “Everyone was stuck at home and I was hearing from mom friends and people who lost child care and others who lost jobs wondering how were they going to work remotely and get deliveries of groceries because people were afraid to go out.
“I felt I had to do something, and I wanted to help,” she says.
Soon after, Menn, who attended Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, and the MIT Sloan School of Management in Cambridge, made a large grocery purchase.
“I love to cook, and cooking is how you spread love and joy,” she says. “I posted on two Facebook mom groups that I (had) put together meals and if someone was struggling financially or immunocompromised to let me know and I’d drop off a meal at their door. I didn’t know what kind of response I’d get.”
That first week, she delivered seven meals and received many more responses about others who could benefit from an act of kindness, in addition to offers to lend a hand.
As the responses grew, Menn created a spreadsheet and started managing the meal requests and volunteers. By May, she had 10 “lasagna mamas” signed on. Now, thousands of lasagna mamas and papas are stationed in kitchens in every state. Countless others are contributing to the movement through financial donations that help sponsor the efforts of the volunteer chefs.
Comfort in a pan
Why lasagna? Menn has two reasons.
“Of all the dishes, it smelled the most warm and loving, and it’s a comfort food,” she says. “It’s what you bring when a neighbor has a baby or someone needs help. It’s warm. It’s cheesy and communicates what you want. I want them to feel that warmth and kindness and know someone cares.
“Secondly, it’s practical,” she says. “If you are going to make one lasagna, you can make four or many more. It’s also easy to make an assembly line with multiple pans.”
The stories of those receiving meals are as varied as the volunteers.
One of Menn’s first recipients was a woman who had lost her job and was taking care of her mother and her sister. Her refrigerator was broken, so she had been eating ramen noodles for two weeks.
“I remember feeling grateful that I could help just a tiny bit,” Menn says. “Another woman who received a lasagna said she can’t believe there are people who are this kind in the world and this is the nicest thing anyone has ever done for her.”
Menn says that Lasagna Love goes well beyond feeding families to restoring the care and compassion that seems to have been lost in society today.
“The hope is that kindness can be universal and that we care for each other. But we have gotten away from that,” she says. “On the flip side, we have thousands of people who signed up because they want to weave kindness back into this country.”
Menn, who now lives in Hawaii, appreciates everyone who has come forward to contribute to the movement.
“I feel hopeful because it has grown so fast, and that tells me people genuinely want to see their communities develop in a more positive way,” she says.
A story in Italy Magazine shares a historical comment by Franciscan friar Salimbene da Parma, who, in 1284, described a chubby friar eating lasagna: “I’ve never seen anyone stuffing himself on lasagna with cheese so pleasurably and so fully as him.”
This image likely would bring a smile to the thousands of Lasagna Love volunteers who hope to spread goodwill and fellowship through this culinary alchemy of pasta, sauce and cheese.
For more information on volunteering to cook, requesting a meal or about the organization, visit www.lasagnalove.org.￼