CONCORD — New Hampshire students will not return to school Monday and staff will have one week to prepare to move to online learning, according to an edict issued by Gov. Chris Sununu at a press conference Sunday afternoon.
Some districts will turn to online learning sooner, if prepared.
Sununu said he made the move to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, called COVID-19. Schools will be closed for at least the next three weeks, he said.
Until Sunday multiple school districts, including SAU 55, individually made the decision to cancel classes for a few weeks to stop the spread of the virus.
Meal service will continue for students who receive free and reduced lunches. The state received a waiver to continue serving them Saturday.
How parents can access these meals will be a local decision.
Sununu said he knows canceling schools will create hardships for families, especially surrounding child care. He said his office is working to address this and other issues that have stemmed from the practice of social distancing.
"With that in mind, in the next 48 hours I will be issuing directives which will ensure that parents needing to miss work to care for children at home will be able to access state unemployment benefits," he said.
