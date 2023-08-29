SALEM, Mass. — The second of three criminal trials for a Lawrence man already in state prison faced another delay this month but is now scheduled for this fall.
Angel Mateo, 26, was previously convicted of rape and assault and sentenced to seven-to-nine years in state prison.
His second criminal trial, on 2017 charges of breaking and entering, assault, and strangulation/suffocation, was supposed to start on Aug. 14.
Delayed due to an issue with a witness, the trial was rescheduled to Oct. 10 during a hearing Monday in Salem Superior Court.
The trial faced previous delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in court rescheduling.
The case involves two victims, including one small child. Mateo is accused of breaking into two Lawrence homes on the same street within a week’s span, authorities said.
During the break ins, Mateo is accused of attempting to removed a small child from her bed and taking her out of the house. But the girl’s mother woke up and Mateo dropped the girl and fled, authorities said.
In the other break, the victim woke up and found Mateo standing over her. Police said when she screamed for help he tried to strangle her.
In February 2020, a jury convicted Mateo of statutory rape, indecent assault and battery on a child and assault and battery. The crimes involved four female victims, including a 13-year-old girl. Two of them testified during that trial.
Mateo was allegedly linked to further crimes after his fingerprints were taken following his arrest in the case he’s imprisoned for.
In the third criminal case, Mateo is accused of threatening his ex-girlfriend, saying if she did not perform a sex act that he would post a sex video of her online and “ruin her image,” according to police.
In that case, he is facing two counts of rape, two counts of extortion and two charges stemming from taking photographs of an unsuspecting nude person, according to court records.
That trial is scheduled for Jan. 2, 2024.
During the 2020 sentencing, Mateo was also ordered to be on probation for three years when he’s released from prison.
While on probation, he must submit to sex offender evaluation and treatment, wear a GPS monitor, stay away and have no contact with victims and witnesses, and also cannot have unsupervised contact with children younger than 16.
Mateo’s seven-to-nine year sentence was offset by 1,201 days, just over three years, he served in jail while awaiting the first trial.
