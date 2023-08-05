SALEM, Mass. — A Lawrence man already in state prison for rape and assault convictions is scheduled to go on trial again later this month.
Angel Mateo, 26, of 76 Phillips St., was sentenced in February 2020 to seven-to-nine years in state prison after he was convicted of statutory rape, indecent assault and battery on a child, and assault and battery.
Mateo was found guilty of the charges after a jury trial in Salem Superior Court.
The charges at trial include crimes involving four female victims, including a 13-year-old girl. Two of them testified during the trial.
Now, in one of two pending criminal cases he has from Lawrence in 2017, Mateo is facing two counts of breaking and entering in the nighttime, attempt to commit a crime, two counts of assault and battery, and strangulation/suffocation, according to court papers.
Mateo was allegedly linked to the crimes after his fingerprints were taken following his arrest in the case he’s imprisoned for.
A trial is scheduled to start Aug. 14 in Superior Court.
In the remaining criminal case, Mateo is accused of threatening his ex-girlfriend, saying if she did not perform a sex act that he would post a sex video of her online and “ruin her image,” according to police.
In that case, he is facing two counts of rape, two counts of extortion and two charges stemming from taking photographs of an unsuspecting nude person, according to court records.
During the 2020 sentencing, Mateo was also ordered to be on probation for three years when he’s released from prison.
While on probation, he must submit to sex offender evaluation and treatment, wear a GPS monitor, stay away and have no contact with victims and witnesses, and also cannot have unsupervised contact with children younger than 16.
Mateo’s seven-to-nine year sentence was offset by 1,201 days, just over three years, he served in jail while awaiting the first trial.
