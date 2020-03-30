Alternative ways to attend worship services

Q: I am a person of deep faith. Churches are closed which is leaving many individuals with a sense of loss. Regardless of which religion a person follows, how can someone stay in touch with their beliefs when no longer able to attend services?
A: The pandemic our nation is currently dealing with is unlike anything most of us have ever experienced. Churches of all denominations have closed their doors in the attempt to control community transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
It is understandable the impact this is having on many individuals. There will be some who will struggle trying to keep a positive attitude, others may come to realize the "building" is not as important as the message that is delivered within that "building."
There are numerous alternative ways of engaging with worship services. Someone who always attends church on Sunday morning may not even be aware there have been religious services broadcast on major television stations for years.
Technology has provided additional opportunities, where churches will be broadcasting sermons via websites, Facebook accounts and video chatting platforms. Members have already found comfort in virtual meetings via Google Hangouts. Several radio stations exclusively play hymnals on Sunday mornings.
This crisis provides each of us a forum to put our religious beliefs to practice by reaching out to others in the community who may be in need. Volunteers are coming together to conduct random acts of kindness either in person or calling those who are isolated.
