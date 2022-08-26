LAWRENCE - Jenny Alvarez was recently named vice president of Top Notch Scholars, a non-profit organization that empowers youth and helps them achieve their goals, at 60 Island St.
Joanna de Pena said when she founded Top Notch seven years ago Alvarez matched her enthusiasm.
"God gave me a mission but when you came to Top Notch, you set it on fire," said de Pena of Alvarez, in a press release.
Alvarez has helped find office space, taken students on college tours and talked to donors. She also created "the Entrepreneurship Program" where students sold Krispy Kreme donuts to fund college scholarships, according to de Pena.
"If it wasn't for you Jenny, Top Notch wouldn't be where it is today," de Pena said. "It was at this point we knew that we were on to something. Kids and parents asked for more and so we did it."
Top Notch Scholars encourages fundamental, hands on skills where students engage in sales, marketing, public speaking, cold calling and pitching, according to de Pena.
She said students are also selling bottled water to create a scholarship fund for their peers.
"We wanted to make a tangible impact in the lives of youth and the lack of financial resources is a set back for many in getting an education," she said.
