The Merrimack Valley was spared the flooding that plagued parts of Vermont, New Hampshire and farms in western Massachusetts recently, but the heavy rain has had an impact here.
“Everyone’s lawn looks like the Amazon,” says Tim Breen of North Andover, who installs lawns and landscapes for a living.
He’s referring to the rainforest-like hues and growth in the Merrimack Valley sprung from deluges since the beginning of June.
Extremely wet conditions this summer juxtaposed with drought conditions in recent summers are consistent with a warming planet, and are freighted with health and economic costs, say climate scientists like UMass Lowell professor Matt Barlow.
Barlow and a team of fellow climate scientists have researched this weather effect in the Boston area, the propensity for pinballing between drought and flooding.
They presented their findings a year ago in a report, “Climate Change Impacts and Projections for the Greater Boston Area.”
Those recent impacts include 11.6 inches of rain in Andover, or 55% more than the 7.5 inches in all of June and July, on average, from 1991 to 2020, according to Glenn Field, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service.
Methuen collected the rain jackpot this year, June 1-July 20, with 14.1 inches or 89% more rain than the 30-year average for June and July.
Ordinarily, by late July the ground dries and grass growth slows, and, where lawns go neither fed nor watered, they turn a sun-scorched brown.
Landscape crews shift from mowing to trimming and pruning and installing walkways and patios.
The 2023 late spring, early summer inundation has resulted in many work days lost, including a succession of Saturdays sacrificed to the rain deities. Landscapers typically bank on working those summer Saturdays, and getting much done.
“It’s scary,” said Anthony Kivlehan of PMC Landscaping in Haverhill. “When it rains, we know we are going to be behind.”
On Thursday, Kivlehan was weed-whacking grass and weeds sprouting from cracks in a North Andover parking lot. Trimming them for the third time this summer. Ordinarily, the pavement sprouts slow in the summer and need trimming once or twice a season.
Kivlehan points to high grass by an embankment at the tree line, the kind of cover in which ticks thrive.
“The ticks this year are out of control, out of control,” he says. “I pick two or three off me every week.” He worries about bringing them home to his dog.
PMC Landscaping owner, Chad Efstratios, said the weather has been challenging, to put it mildly. His crews have lost days of work and then had to spend more time cutting grass because it is growing twice as fast as usual, akin to what they see in late spring.
“This is late April, May growth rate,” says Efstratios, a landscaper for 25 years.
The saturated ground and accelerated growth is getting to the point where it will be detrimental to lawns, making them soupy and encouraging mosses and mushrooms.
The wild swings in precipitation, from brutally dry to wet, are the expected outcomes of climate change, according to Barlow. “That is what we expect in a warming climate, that kind of whiplash,” he said.
Scientists in the 1960s, who were aware that the planet was warming by virtue of temperature data, predicted more frequent and pronounced swings between dry and wet weather. In the 1980s those ideas became accepted science, he said.
A NASA-led study published in the Water Journal in March based on 20 years of satellite data confirmed that droughts and floods are more frequent.
Hotter weather draws more moisture from the ground to the atmosphere, encouraging drought conditions, Barlow said.
For rain to occur, humidity at the upper levels must approach 100%, and the moisture needed to reach that threshold rises as the temperature rises. If the threshold goes unreached you just have a humid day.
But if you do get there, with the additional moisture, you have more rain, a harder rain, he said. A warmer atmosphere can hold more water.
Meanwhile, people who work with the earth and depend upon nature for their livelihood know all this from first-hand experience.
On Friday, under overcast skies, brothers Tim and Travis Breen and Dan Morgan were screening loam at the family business, Peter Breen Bark Mulch in North Andover.
The wet weather is a killer for spreading loam, since wet soil clumps and rain washes away the loam on a newly spread lawn, Tim and Travis said.
It has at least sprinkled rain on every Saturday since Memorial Day, Tim said.
He was looking forward to working on Saturday, getting in a full day with sunny skies in the forecast.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.