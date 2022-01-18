On Thursday, Jan. 20, Amesbury resident and award-winning mystery fiction author Edith Maxwell will present a virtual program titled, “How I Make My Mystery Novels” as part of the Emma Andrews Library and Community Center's 2022 Author Series.
The author series is virtual via Zoom. All monthly sessions begin at 7 p.m. on Thursdays and there is no fee.
Maxwell is an Agatha Award-winning author who writes the historical Quaker Midwife Mysteries (set in 1800s Amesbury) and short crime fiction. Under the pen name Maddie Day, Maxwell writes the Country Store Mysteries and the Cozy Capers Book Group Mysteries.
In Thursday's session, Maxwell will talk about how she got started and her day-to-day creative process as a fiction writer.
She will also read from her work and answer all audience questions. Find more about this local author at her website: EdithMaxwell.com.
For all the upcoming author events, visit the library website, http://www.emmaandrewslibrary.org.
To get the Zoom meeting link for this event: emmaandrewslibrary@gmail.com.