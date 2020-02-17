AMESBURY — The city and the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce are preparing for the opening Tuesday of the community's first retail marijuana store on Route 110.
Salem-based Alternative Therapies Group is expected to open the doors to its retail marijuana dispensary at 49 Macy St.
The company signed a host community agreement with the city that will see ATG paying Amesbury a 3% excise tax on its revenue each quarter.
ATG also opened a retail marijuana store at 107 Elm St. in Salisbury in September. Salisbury made $86,045 from ATG off a similar 3% excise tax on only three months of revenue late last year.
Voters defeated a ballot question in 2017 that would have banned retail marijuana sales in Amesbury. The vote was 2,046 to 1,133.
Mayor Kassandra Gove said in an email Friday that ATG has been “great and very professional to work with.”
“It’s great to see Alternative Therapies Group reach this point of being able to open their retail store on Macy Street,” Gove said. “In 2017, Amesbury residents voted to allow marijuana retail stores to open in the city, and ATG has worked through a long process to get to where they are today.”
Gove said she would welcome the excise tax revenue the city will receive from ATG as a way to lessen the tax burden on homeowners.
“It’s always nice to see an Amesbury business expand operations,” Gove said. “It’s also wonderful to see an empty space get filled and bring more traffic to that side of the city. I wish them the best of luck with the business.”
ATG opened a marijuana-growing facility on Industrial Way in 2015 and has been a member of the Chamber of Commerce for many years.
Bob Lavoie, the chairman of the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce board of directors, also voiced his excitement for the new tax revenue the company will soon bring.
"I was on the City Council when they originally came through,” he said. “As far as I know, the city has never had an issue with ATG. The company works well with the Amesbury municipal government and the Police Department. (ATG CEO) Chris Edwards has always been upfront and transparent and I always counted upon him being so."
Lavoie also said he is happy to see that ATG will be employing roughly a dozen city residents.
Amesbury Police Chief William Scholtz expressed his satisfaction with the company last week.
Salisbury Police Chief Thomas Fowler said his department has had a very good working relationship with the company as well.
"They have been excellent to work with," Fowler said. "Their management team is extremely professional. We recently needed them to address some signage and traffic issues, which they immediately did."
Fowler also said he would expect to see some of the traffic at the ATG Salisbury location slow down once the Amesbury store opens.
"I would imagine that, for every new store that opens, that will probably dilute the consumer pool for another store," Fowler said. "That store in Amesbury is closer to some consumers who will probably stop there. But we continue to have a big draw. My observations have been that there are a lot of New Hampshire and Maine license plates. So they have a customer base up there as well."