AMESBURY — The owner of The Coop Rotisserie faces a disorderly conduct charge after police say he followed an employee into a bathroom in July, locked the door, and berated her for not properly pouring a drink.
Elvis Jimenez-Chavez, 57, of South Hampton Road, Amesbury, was summonsed to appear before a Newburyport District Court clerk magistrate in September. After a hearing, the clerk magistrate ruled there was probable cause to charge Jimenez-Chavez with disorderly conduct, setting the stage for his arraignment Monday.
After his arraignment, Jimenez-Chavez was released on personal recognizance and ordered to return to court Jan. 23 for a pretrial hearing. If found guilty of the misdemeanor, he could be fined up to $150.
The Coop Rotisserie opened in October 2016 at 36 Main St. and serves Latin American-inspired dishes. It seats 32 people and also has takeout service.
An employee went to the Amesbury police station July 25 about 9 p.m. to report an incident that had just happened at the restaurant, according to a police report.
The employee told Officer Nathan Basque that her boss yelled at her for the way she was pouring a drink and then followed her into a bathroom.
In the bathroom, he locked the door and yelled insults and expletives at her. She then called a manager on her phone because she was “scared and wanted to tell him what was going on,” according to Basque’s report.
“(The victim) handed the phone to Elvis and he answered it by saying ‘what?’ Elvis then proceeded to throw the phone at the toilet. The phone was not damaged during this,” Basque wrote in his report.
A few moments later, Jimenez-Chavez left the bathroom.
The yelling got so loud that three customers left the restaurant, telling staff they did not want to “witness a domestic,” Basque wrote in his report.
When Officer Shawn O’Brien responded to the restaurant, Jimenez-Chavez did not deny yelling at the woman or following her into a bathroom, police said.
Jimenez-Chavez told O’Brien that the woman was being disrespectful toward him. Two employees confirmed the altercation took place.
The woman later told O’Brien that she did not think what Jimenez-Chavez did was proper.
“And did not want him to ever act like he did towards other employees,” O’Brien wrote in his report.