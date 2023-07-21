After losing in extra innings to Danvers on Wednesday, Andover’s Little League All-Stars were victorious Thursday night as they defeated Swampscott, 9-2, in Section 4 tournament action at Deyermond Field in Andover. With more game action scheduled for Friday, Andover could possibly lock down a spot in the title game Saturday.
Andover All-Stars stayin' alive!
