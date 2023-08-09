ANDOVER — All lights will be turning red when the “walk” sign is up in Elm Square. This change and a slew of others to the square were announced at a safety forum on Monday night and on the town’s website. They come as a result of a traffic study of Elm Square and input from the community.
The change will replace concurrent phasing which allows cars and pedestrians to travel parallel to each other resulting in cars taking turns needing to yield to a pedestrian crossing.
All eyes in Andover have been on pedestrian safety in Elm Square after a 5-year-old girl was struck and killed while crossing the square in May.
The forum was the second in a series of the three with the first held in June. During the first forum residents spoke about near misses they had seen or experienced when walking or driving through the square and expressed frustration with the state of the intersection.
The signal phasing in Elm Square was the subject of concern by multiple community members at the June forum and the change to exclusive phasing was called for by many, including the a pedestrian advocacy group that sprung up in the wake of the May tragedy.
The town said the changes, which may require MassDOT approval, will be made in the next three to six weeks.
- No turn on red signs will be installed on the north and south lanes of Route 28.
- The left lane on North Main Street southbound will be become an exclusive left-turn lane.
- Two parking spots on Elm Street near High Street will be eliminated.
- The Central Street crosswalk will be moved west, farther from the intersection.
- More signage and road lines at slip-right lanes will be added.
- The town also plans on developing criteria to put stop lines farther from the crosswalk and adding Stop Here on red Signs when possible.
The Road Safety Audit of the square was conducted by town staff, MassDOT officials, members of WalkBike Andover, Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority staff, Merrimack Valley Planning Commission staff, a representative from the Massachusetts State Police, and consultants from TEC, Inc according to a press release from the town.
In addition to the immediate planned changes the report also mentions dozens of changes to be made or considered within the next three years and beyond.
During the June forum, Kevin Dandrade, a project manager at TEC, added that the square is not considered a high-crash location by the MassDOT. He added this does not account for near-misses.
The specifics of how Sidney Olson was killed are still under investigation three months later. But a preliminary statement from Andover police said that speed was not a factor in the crash nor were there any problems with traffic lights or the brakes of the tractor trailer that struck Sidney Olson.
Sidney Olson was struck in the crosswalk when a tractor-trailer truck heading south on Elm Street took a left turn onto Main Street.
Following the May tragedy. the town made the immediate changes of increasing the time pedestrians had to walk through the intersection and moving the stop line for cars farther from the crosswalk.
The full 186-page report can be found on the town’s website andoverma.gov under news and announcements.
Feedback and safety concerns can be sent to elmsquaresafety@andoverma.gov
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.