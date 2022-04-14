Andover firefighters battled a brush fire Wednesday night a few hundred yards from Holmes Road and adjacent to Interstate 495.
Fire Chief Michael Mansfield said the fire was under control by midnight and by the next day was completely extinguished. Mansfield said the fire encompassed 13 acres and was at the ground level.
"It didn't get into the trees," said Mansfield.
However, Mansfield said putting out the fire had been difficult.
Mansfield said access to the fire had been limited due to a lack of roads or trails to the fire and a difficulty getting water to the location.
Additionally, Mansfield said they had been fighting the fire in the "pitch black."
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
