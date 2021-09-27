ANDOVER — Across social media and at School Committee meetings, parents are asking why there are so many issues with buses this year.
“Our children sit in anxiety not knowing when or if the bus will show up. They’ve been asked to bring books and games because it is known they will not be leaving,” Courtney Betts, a mother of Bancroft Elementary School students, told the committee at its Sept. 16 meeting as she described her own children’s experiences.
Andover is one of many Massachusetts towns confronting the issue of a lack of school bus drivers. Gov. Charlie Baker has even called in National Guard members to drive buses in multiple cities. The issues surrounding a lack of drivers cannot be fixed easily, and school staff estimate it will be mid- to late October when the driving schedules are more solidified.
“They are in the process of hiring new drivers, and by the time they get background checks and by the time that gets off the ground, it will be well into next month,” Superintendent Magda Parvey said.
District staff have been working with the North Reading-based bus company Trombly, which the district contracts with, by increasing communication and having more meetings with the company staff, Parvey said.
However, it’s not only the lack of drivers causing issues — road construction plagues many of the town’s streets, school times were changed this year and the district has mostly gotten rid of the “B runs,” which were second bus runs that routinely kept students waiting after school.
“The best case is that it won’t be until possibly the end of October that we will be able to see some sense of stability,” said Paul Szymanski, the assistant superintendent for finance & administration. “Having said that, that’s just an expression because we still have the situation of the compressed times at the end of the day, which will be a problem through the end of the year.”
The bus company is receiving 70 National Guard members to help drive, Szymanski said, explaining that will redistribute drivers across the company which serves dozens of local school districts. The company also is processing 114 applications, 44 of which have made it through the initial screening, he said.