ANDOVER – Injured Workers Pharmacy has agreed to pay $10 million to resolve criminal allegations of improperly filling prescriptions for controlled substances — including opioids — and submitting false claims for payment, federal authorities announced.
IWP, one of the largest purchasers of opioids in the United States among pharmacies, also agreed to enter into a five-year corrective action plan with the Drug Enforcement Administration, according a statement released the U.S. Attorney's Office of Massachusetts.
As part of the settlement agreement, IWP admitted that between 2014 and 2019 it failed to adequately address prescriptions with “red flags,” including high doses of opioids, early refills and dangerous drug combinations, before dispensing them to injured workers. “Red flags” indicate prescriptions that may not have been issued for a legitimate medical purpose, such as abuse or diversion, according the statement.
IWP previously settled a parallel investigation by the Massachusetts attorney general into its dispensing practices, authorities said.
The settlement also concerns IWP’s claims for payment submitted to the Department of Labor, which administers the federal workers’ compensation program.
Federal authorities said in 2017, in an effort to curb opioid abuse among injured federal workers, the Department of Labor began reviewing claims and flagged concerning prescriptions — a process called a Drug Utilization Review. Before paying claims flagged for a DUR, the Department of Labor requires pharmacies to represent that a pharmacist or the prescribing medical professional addressed the concerns raised by the DUR.
"As part of the settlement, IWP admitted that, between 2017 and 2019, IWP’s claims employees routinely represented to the Department of Labor that IWP consulted with prescribers about DURs when, in fact, IWP did not consult with those prescribers. Instead, claims employees, who lacked clinical pharmacy experience and training, submitted codes representing “prescriber consulted” without consulting IWP pharmacists or prescribers," according to the release.
Under the terms of the settlement, over the next five years, DEA is allowed to conduct unannounced inspections of IWP without Administrative Inspection Warrants. The DEA monitors pharmacy prescribing practices to ensure compliance with federal law. Pharmacies found in violation face escalating penalties including revocation of their DEA Registration number – the authorization that allows them to write prescriptions for controlled substances.
This is a developing story. A full report will appear online and in Thursday's print edition of The Eagle-Tribune.
