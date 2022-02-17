ANDOVER — Andover Democrats will host the town’s caucus to elect delegates to send to the state’s 2022 convention at 6:45 p.m. March 1. It will be held virtually.
Registered Democrats in Andover who are 16 years old by Feb. 4 may vote and be elected. Youth (age 16 to 35), people with disabilities, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community not elected as delegates or alternates are encouraged to apply to be add-on delegates at the caucus or by visiting massdems.org/caucus.
The 2022 Massachusetts Democratic Convention hybrid is June 3 and 4. In-person meetings will take place at the DCU Center in Worcester and people can participate online. Delegates will convene to endorse candidates for statewide office ahead of the September Democratic Primary. The MassDems are closely monitoring changes in public health guidance and will update plans accordingly.
Those interested in getting involved with the Andover Democratic Committee should contact Pam Poindexter at ppoindexterpup@gmail.com or 978-828-2067. Interested residents may register at us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZctc-2urT4jHd2M18IBl0Muo4X4wM6R_pq.
Dolls on exhibit at Haverhill library
HAVERHILL — The public library is hosting an exhibit during February and March in the second-floor gallery showcasing 36 uniquely designed, handmade dolls representing different nationalities, styles and eras in history. The intricately detailed dolls are presented by Andrey Romanov and made by his late wife, Russian artist Lyudmila Romanov (1938–2020).
Lyudmila was an art teacher in Russia and led the teaching studio at the Leningrad Children’s Palace. Lyudmila and her family emigrated from St. Petersburg, Russia to the United States in 1991 and eventually settled in Plaistow. She continued making her unique, hand-sewn dolls, as well as over 100 paintings using different media, decorated ceramic, wooden plates, dishes, and eggs, in her home studio. She displayed her dolls throughout Massachusetts.
Come visit the dolls and learn about Lyudmila during library hours. Andrey Romanov will be at the library Monday, Feb. 28, from 6 to 7 p.m. for a presentation.
Greater Lawrence Tech adds 14 to Hall of Fame
ANDOVER — Fourteen graduates are being added to Greater Lawrence Technical School’s Hall of Fame, recognizing those who have excelled in sports or selflessly supported students on and off the field.
Inductees were selected by the School’s Hall of Fame Committee, which reviewed nominees for inclusion. They include: Steve Berard, class of 1968; Matthew Buco, class of 2011; Lawrence Hester, class of 1973; Jessica Mercardo, class of 2007; Juan Nieves, class of 2004; James Quinlan, class of 1976; Joseph Soliman, class of 2000; Daniel Thompson, class of 1999; and Norline Walker, class of 1979.
Community members to be inducted include: Anne Marie Faris, James Qualter, Mary Ringland, Paula Thompson and Frank Vacirca.
“Congratulations to this year’s Hall of Fame class,” Superintendent John Lavoie said. “The inductees contributed to many of the greatest moments in the school’s sports history. But we’re also recognizing those unsung heroes who showed their Reggie pride, and contributed to making Greater Lawrence Technical School the special place it is.”
This year’s Hall of Fame ceremony will be held Sunday, March 6, at 2 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 652 Andover St., Lawrence.
Andover Class ’22 scholarships now available
ANDOVER — The Andona Society is currently collecting applications for its annual scholarships. Five Andover class of 2022 students will receive $2,000. The deadline to apply is Feb. 25.