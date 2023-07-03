ANDOVER — The cost of the Andover High School project has been reduced by $14.5 million, bringing the cost from $480 million to around $465 million.
Further changes were discussed at a meeting of the project’s building committee on Thursday, which amounted to around $23.5 million in savings, as well as some possible additions. If these reductions are approved, without any additions added, it could bring the project cost down to around $446 million.
A design for the new high school was recently approved by the Select Board and the committee in charge of the project is further refining the project with the help of architects. The cost reduction comes after warning that borrowing to cover the initial cost of the school could threaten the town’s bond rating and runs into the town’s debt limit.
Proponents of the project say it is necessary to address overcrowding in a building that was originally built in the 1960s and renovated in the 1980s and 1990s. The decision to build a new school rather than renovate the current was made in part due to cost estimates placing a renovation project as more expensive.
In order to decrease costs the committee looked at having masonry on the exterior of the building rather than having a rain screen, which can be made of metal, terracotta or other materials. On the inside of the building they discussed building the floor from polished concrete rather than terrazzo. Changes in material could decrease the cost of the project by $18 million according to Lori Cowles, an architect on the project.
Another $1.5 million could be saved by switching the athletic fields from artificial turf fields to natural turf and the removal of the Andover TV program from the building would save the town $3 million.
A possible square footage reduction of 1,000 square feet would save another $1.15 million.
While few concrete decisions were made at the meeting, the committee did vote against adding a $43 million parking garage to the project.
Other additions the committee looked at included sports lighting, the use of heavy timber inside the school, a sustainable irrigation system and an enclosed walkway.
Members added that they would like community input before making definite decisions on most of the reductions or additions.
The project is currently constrained by the town’s debt limit.
A town’s debt limit is the maximum it is allowed to borrow. Town officials have said that the total cost of the project currently exceeds this limit. Some borrowing does not count towards a municipality’s debt limit including school projects done in partnership with the Massachusetts School Building Authority. However Andover chose to go forward with the project without help from the MSBA after numerous denials.
However, members of Andover’s state delegation have said recently that they are confident they will be able to find a legislative solution to allow Andover to borrow the funds.
But borrowing that much money may also decrease the town’s bond rating, increasing the cost of borrowing money according to town officials.
Before the recent cost reduction that was achieved and any potential cost reductions, the project would have resulted in an increase of between $1,740 and $2,215, to the average annual property tax bill. It is unclear what the updated tax impact will be.
The town is also running out of funds to pay for the design phase of the project. More funds were initially slated to be voted on at Town Meeting in May, but were pulled after the debt limit problem was discovered. Mark Johnson, chair of the building committee said they have enough funds for another two to 2 1/2 months of design. Johnson said they are planning on getting approval for more funds to continue schematic design at a Special Town Meeting in September.
Ultimately the decision to build the school will come before voters both for a ballot vote and a Town Meeting vote.
