ANDOVER — Town officials believe a 38% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions is possible by 2050.
An overview of a climate action plan being developed by the town and presented at a Select Board meeting Monday shows the bulk of the reductions coming through a switch from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles.
To see the draft of the plan and offer feedback, visit tinyurl.com/ClimateActionPlanComments.
Andover and the state are targeting net zero emissions by 2050, according to the draft.
Town Director of Sustainability Joyce Losick-Yang said a switch to electrical vehicles will be aided by tax incentives and a state law prohibiting the sale of new vehicles with internal combustion engines by 2035.
Another method to reduce motor vehicle emissions is to decrease the need to use them. The plan is to increase the number of trips by foot, bike and transit.
“We have to make the streets safer,” Losick-Yang said in an interview.
Another avenue for reductions is Andover Community Power, a plan to pool the town’s energy use that emphasizes renewable and local energy.
Andover Community Power would have four options – ranging from 20% of the power coming from local renewable energy to 100%. The proposed plan was first submitted in July 2021 and awaits state approval.
“It’s been very slow,” Losick-Yang said.
She added that there is pending legislation which should speed up the application process. Losick-Yang said more than 100 communities have already received approval.
The plan features 16 goals and 37 actions to be taken.
Losick-Yang talked about the benefit of switching from gas boilers to heat pumps. But she said there may be a cost barrier.
“Heat pump adoption will really greatly reduce residential building emissions,” she said. “But we really need to also make sure that low-income residents are not left behind.”
She said the town is working with Mass Save to help low-income residents deal with problems such as asbestos in their homes so that the buildings can then be weatherized, which in turn reduces emissions.
While the town does not have much sway over the power grid, it can make changes to its building code, Losick-Yang said.
Andover has been a stretch code community, meaning it has adopted more aggressive climate requirements since 2010 but wants to go a step further and ensure that all new homes and businesses are made to handle 100% of electric energy through the adoption of a specialized code.
“That way, all future homes have the potential to go fossil fuel free,” Losick-Yang said.
Absent from the presentation were any assumed commercial reductions.
“We don’t assume we have a great deal of leverage over their ambitions or goals,” Losick-Yang said. “We recognize how hard it is to cut carbon emissions from manufacturing activities that have taken a long time to get to that point.”
Losick-Yang said there is not much they can do to force businesses to reduce emissions, but she did have a few ways to push them in a greener direction. One way is to set up roundtable discussions with local companies so they can share best practices.
“Many companies want to take a leading role in this,” Losick-Yang said.
She said working to obtain state grants for business can give them incentive to try and reduce emissions.
At Town Meeting earlier this year, residents adopted a sustainability resolution and a series of warrant articles that allow the town to install solar panels on Bancroft Elementary School and the new West Elementary/Shawsheen Preschool. The town also held a climate summit last year, bringing together local officials, business leaders and students.
A public comment period for the plan opens and closes Aug 1. The plan is expected to be published by early August.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.