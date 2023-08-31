ANDOVER — Andover native Alex Perry has always wanted to direct movies. After college he moved out to Los Angeles with friends who had similar dreams. Along the way though he struck up a friendship with one of his childhood heroes, professional wrestler Kurt Angle. Now he is telling Angle’s story in his first feature documentary.
“I call it a sports epic,” said Perry of the first hour of the film. “His whole life is about resilience over pain.”
The documentary tells the story of Angle’s success at the Olympics and his struggles both physically and mentally. The film follows Angle through loss of loved ones, injuries, addiction and sobriety.
“I wanted to make a documentary about a pro-wrestler who I loved that anybody could sit down and watch because lots of pro-wrestling documentaries are niche to just pro-wrestling fans and I think we made a documentary that is accessible to everyone,” Perry said. “And that is what I wanted to do for him since I found his story was way bigger than pro-wrestling.”
Viewers can expect to hear interviews from around two dozen people including, multiple Olympic gold medalists, Angle’s college coach, his family and celebrities like Dwayne Johnson and Steve Austin.
He said he wants to surprise pro-wrestling fans with aspects of Angle’s story that they might not know. Perry said pieces on Angle tend to be on the second half of his career after his time at the Olympics.
Perry grew up making short films around Andover with his friends.
“Every week all of us would get together and work on our short films,” he said.
They were self-taught and learned from each other and eventually all moved out to Los Angeles together, Perry said.
Perry also moved with his brother whose goal was to become a talent agent.
“He has become an awesome talent agent,” Perry said. “He’s the man.”
The film’s editor, Ian Wittenber, is also another friend and Andover native.
“I had to go through three different editors until the producers would give him a shot,” Perry said. “They loved him and I ended up being able to have one of my best friend’s as the editor on this documentary.”
“You basically speak an unspoken language with them,” he said. You can also text them at 3 a.m. with an idea.
Perry’s ultimate dream is to make scripted movies and he see’s documentary films as a way to get there.
“Documentary seemed like a more accessible way in for someone who didn’t have any Hollywood connections,” Perry said.
Angle was one of Perry’s idols growing up and, during one of his first jobs in Los Angeles making comedy shorts for Will Ferrell’s Funny or Die website, he got to meet Perry during an episode.
“We had a great time making it and we struck up a friendship,” Perry said.
Perry said it took him six months to convince Angle to give him the rights for the documentary.
“He was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania,” Perry said. “Always dreamed of being an Olympic wrestler.”
Perry said his older brothers were wrestlers and “wanted him to be the one who made it.”
Angle’s goal was to win gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, but six months before the games opened tragedy struck.
“His coach was murdered,” he said.
Weeks after that, Angle broke his neck at the 1996 U.S Open, about a month before the Olympic trials. In order to compete, he had to take Novocaine injections.
Angle went on to win gold and after that he found a career with the WWE.
“Real wrestlers used to look down on it,” he said. “It’s a very circus lifestyle.”
Perry said Angle is one of the reasons that changed pro-wrestlers’ outlook on the WWE.
He also found professional success there.
“But then he re-broke his neck four times, in a two 1/2 year span,” Perry said.
This led to an opioid addiction where — at the peak of addiction — Angle was taking 65 extra-strength Vicodin a day.
Perry said Angle’s addiction lasted for around 10 years. Now Perry said Angle helps others struggling with addiction.
“He has come out on the other side and I am extremely proud of him for it,” he said. “And I am extremely proud that he trusts me with his story.”
Perry said it is important to include the good and the bad of a story.
“I don’t think it would be worth making a documentary without any challenges or negative aspects,” Perry said. “There would be nothing to overcome.”
The WWE previously released a version of the film that focuses more on his later career there.
“One of the things that excites me the most about documentary in general is finding footage and photos that nobody has ever seen before,” he said. “When pieces are made on a subject over and over, you don’t want to see the same thing.”
He said he was able to find the original beta tape from when Angle broke his neck for the first time.
“No one had actually ever seen the moment before, ever,” he said. “It had just sat there un-digitized since 1996.”
Some of the new found footage includes Angle during the worst depths of his addiction.
“He hadn’t even seen these shots before,” Perry said.
Perry said he has a few other documentaries in the works, with two involving Boston sports.
“I am hoping one of those go through and I am able to stick around here,” Perry said.
Then he said he hopes to take the leap to scripted movies.
“He is not the same individual he began as, because of all the things he has been through, but his example of getting through those things and still rising above is an example that I hope will resonate with a lot of people for many years to come,” Perry said.
ANGLE will premiere on Peacock on Sept. 2.
