ANDOVER — An Andover firefighter has tested positive for coronavirus, COVID-19, and is in self-quarantine at his home, according to a union official.
Eric Teichert, fire union president, said he was notified Monday night that a firefighter in his union had tested positive. Teichert did not identify the firefighter.
Other firefighters who worked with the victim last week were notified, Teichert said.
COVID-19, which is at a pandemic level across the globe, can cause intense respiratory system problems and possibly even death.
Teichert noted all Andover firefighters are "uneasy with the situation" surrounding COVID-19.
He said, however, firefighters "are taking precautions to protect ourselves and the public. ... We will not hesitate to do our job."
"I do not want people to be fearful. We are going to do our job. We are going to do what we are trained to do," Teichert said.
When asked about the firefighter who tested positive for COVID-19, Fire Chief Michael Mansfield referred all questions to Town Manager Andrew Flanagan.
Flanagan, in an email to The Eagle-Tribune, said he could not "comment on the circumstances of any resident or town employee who may have tested positive."
He did say the town has "protocols in place that provide us with the ability to maintain continuity of operations of every department and division should someone be tested positive and are prepared to make the appropriate accommodations for the employee or any employee he/she may have come in contact with."
He continued, "Andover town employees have shown extraordinary commitment to ensure that there have been no interruptions in service and deserve credit for their continued work on the front lines of the town's response to the crisis. We are prepared to manage any situation in which an employee is exposed and/or tested positive and will evaluate the needs on a case by case basis."
Lawrence police also had an officer who tested positive for COVID-19 who remains on quarantine.
