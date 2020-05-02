ANDOVER — Andover Fire Rescue extinguished a fire at 46 Lowell Junction Road on Friday night after several 911 calls reported an explosion, according to a statement from the Andover Fire Department.
The 911 calls began coming in at 7:07 p.m. on May 1, the statement said.
When firefighters arrived on Lowell Junction Road, they reported heavy smoke and fire coming from multiple vehicles on the property. The statement said that four dump trucks were on fire along with an oil tanker truck that was also engulfed in flames.
The fire was knocked down at 7:36 p.m., the statement said, and brought under control at 7:42 p.m.
No one was on site at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported, according to the fire department.
The statement said that total damage to the five vehicles is estimated at $1 million.
The property were the fire occurred is currently being leased by Deloury Industries, an Andover-based construction company that owns the five vehicles involved in the fire, the fire department said.
Andover Fire Rescue contacted an outside environmental clean-up crew because of environmental concerns prompted by the nature of the fire and the vehicles involved, the statement said. The Andover Health Division and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection were also contacted, the fire department said.
The Wilmington Fire Department provided mutual aid on scene, and the Tewksbury and Lawrence Fire Departments provided station coverage.
“I commend the firefighters who first arrived on scene for getting the fire under control,” Chief Michael B. Mansfield said in the statement. “They used a massive water stream -- what we refer to as a blitz attack -- to get the fire contained as quickly as possible, which prevented any further environmental damage to the site. This could have been a much worse situation had it not been for their quick thinking and efficient work.”
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Andover Fire Department, the Andover Health Division and State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, according to the fire department.