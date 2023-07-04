ANDOVER — Fireworks have been pushed back to Thursday due to forecasted thunderstorms.
The display was supposed to take place Monday, but now residents will be able to celebrate Thursday at 9:20 p.m. at Andover High School, 80 Shawsheen Road.
Andover’s fireworks festivities have been named after Jerry Silverman for years. For over two decades, Silverman raised thousands of dollars to help ensure the town’s fireworks display. He was often seen carrying a big plastic jar for donations with him at town events.
While Silverman died in July 2009, the fireworks display still continues in his honor. During a town meeting, however, an amendment was passed this year requiring the Jerry Silverman firework funds be spent on biodegradable fireworks with eco-friendly packaging.
The amendment follows concern from a resident, who lives near where the fireworks are set off, after she found plastic long after the show.
The town’s Fourth of July Spirit Parade will still take place on the holiday, according to the Town Clerk’s Office. The route will start at the Town Offices at 36 Bartlet St. and will continue from 10:30 to 11 a.m.
A Celebration in the Park will follow at the corner of Chestnut and Bartlet streets.
There will also be a pancake breakfast still taking place at the Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on July 4.
