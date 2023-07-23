ANDOVER — Andover Little League has some history this time of year. Over the last four decades, its all-star teams are still playing in the Williamsport tournament in late July.
Well, they’re doing it again in 2023.
Andover beat Reading, 9-8, scoring a run in the bottom of the sixth inning when Dean Davis knocked in Jedward Sanchez for the game-winning run.
Andover has lost only one game since the tournament began earlier this month. And that was an extra innings game on Wednesday.
“The best feeling in the world,” said Sanchez, who not only scored the winning run but also had a grand slam earlier in the game.
Andover will be among four teams in the state finals, playing the Section 3 champion on Thursday in Oxford.
“Nothing this team does surprises me,” said Andover manager Shawn Ilsley. “We’ve played a lot of baseball together, this core group, for three years now. We love this atmosphere, though it is very nerve-wracking sometimes.”
It was 45 years ago, in 1988, when an Andover team went to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Penn.
