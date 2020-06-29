Sydney Gregory, a recent graduate of Andover High School, was awarded a $1,000 college scholarship from the Merrimack Valley Credit Union. Gregory will attend Johns Hopkins University in the fall, where she plans to study chemistry.
According to a press release from the credit union, Gregory is just one of 15 students selected for the scholarship this year.
The competition was pretty fierce, too. The bank received 178 applications from 66 different high schools from its field of membership both north and south of Boston.
“Choosing the 15 scholarship recipients was especially difficult this year, as we had so many impressive applicants,” said John Howard, president & CEO of Merrimack Valley Credit Union.
“The scholarship recipients were selected because of their commitment to education and to their community both in and out of school. While many had to modify how they demonstrated that commitment in the past few months — through remote learning and finding other ways to help in the community — we are confident that the flexibility and resiliency they have shown these past few months will prove useful not only in college, but also in their careers.”
The bank selected the scholarship recipients based on their academic performance, commitment to community service, work experience, letters of recommendations and an essay they were required to write about what they would do if they ran Merrimack Valley Credit Union.