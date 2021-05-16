Andover traffic is about to get worse — much worse — as the vast majority of Andover High School students return to full in-person learning Monday.
Students are not taking buses during their return, so all 1,500 students will be traveling on Shawsheen Road come Monday morning, wrote Claudia Bach, interim superintendent, in a statement Friday warning drivers.
"Drivers should seek alternate routes in the mornings and afternoons until the end of the school year," she wrote.
School starts at 8:15 a.m. and ends just before 3 p.m. — those times will be the busiest.
Seniors end school on May 29 and have events planned on June 2, 3 and 4. School ends for grades 9, 10 and 11 on June 16.
Families of Andover Public Schools students should check their email for more information from Bach and AHS Principal Caitlin Brown for more information about arrival, dismissal, and COVID-19 mitigation protocols.