Diplomas were awarded to 401 seniors at the Andover High School graduation Monday evening.
The ceremony, held at Tsongas Arena in Lowell, featured speeches from Superintendent Magda Parvey and Principal Caitlin Brown.
Andover School Committee members handed out diplomas.
The commencement address was given by class essayist Kiara Karwowski, while the class gift was presented by graduating senior Limda Tcheouafei.
The valedictorian was Jade Nair and the salutatorian was Stella Shen.
More than 150 students graduated as either members of the National Honor Society or with other accolades such as being recognized as a Distinguished Scholar or receiving the Massachusetts Seal of Biliteracy with Distinction.
