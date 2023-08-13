ANDOVER — Included in the now-signed state budget is legislation that will allow Andover to borrow money to pay for a new high school estimated at $480 million.
The legislation allows the town to bypass its debt limit, which stops municipalities from borrowing funds exceeding 5% of the value of property in the community. But many projects are already exempted from the debt limit, like those in partnership with the Massachusetts School Building Authority.
The budget amendment will not just affect Andover. Mark Johnson, chair of the Andover School Committee said it will allow other municipalities to also exempt non-MSBA schools from their debt limit.
Johnson added the need for new schools combined with the limited amount of MSBA funding means more communities will be facing the same challenge as Andover.
Proponents of the project say it is necessary to address overcrowding at the aging high school, which was built in the 1960s.
The project is controversial in part due to its cost, which has caused the project to run into the debt limit. There is also concern that the sheer amount of funds borrowed will result in the town’s AAA bond rating being downgraded, increasing the cost of further borrowing.
After numerous rejections the town chose to go ahead with the project without help from the MSBA. Andover has also started building a new elementary school that was done with MSBA help.
Officials said they went forward without help from the MSBA with the high school in part because they thought it was unlikely the MSBA would help with that project during the course of the elementary school project.
Now that the debit limit problem is resolved, the committee in charge of the project is pursuing more funding in order to continue their work of designing a new school. The committee originally planned on getting $1.3 million in funding from Town Meeting in May, but shelved the associated article after the debt limit problem emerged.
The committee has requested the Select Board to set a Special Town Meeting to approve the new funds. Johnson added that they would like to see the meeting take place as soon as possible but that the decision will sit with the Select Board.
The meeting will give Andover residents an opportunity to vote whether or not the committee’s work should continue.
The town also held a Special Town Meeting last year to pursue extra funds for and elementary school project, which had risen in cost due to what officials called economic factors.
Recently the committee has been working on both how to make the project cheaper as well as assessing possible additions. During a meeting held on Tuesday morning the committee voted to keep the turf fields, a part of the project they had discussed cutting.
The committee may also be losing one of its members as Andover High School Principal Caitlin Brown recently announced she is resigning from her position with the district.
Johnson said they had received a lot of input from Brown about the project and that she will be missed. He added that they have also been working and gaining input from other high school administrators and teachers.
The committee also includes the Town Manager, School Superintendent and past and present members of the School Committee.
Regardless of the final shape of the project officials have said it will need both a vote from residents at Town Meeting and a ballot vote to become a reality.
