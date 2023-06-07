ANDOVER — Town Manager Andrew Flanagan says that if funds are borrowed to pay for a new Andover High School it will likely result in the town’s AAA bond rating being downgraded, which could make borrowing money more expensive, potentially increasing the cost of the school itself.
The choice to fund a new school or not will ultimately be up to voters.
“It’s a reality that is before us and has to be considered,” said Flanagan at a meeting of the Finance Committee, Select Board and Andover High School Building Committee on May 31. “This is tricky because we don’t really know what the impact will be affirmatively until we actually go borrow.”
Flanagan said that if the project, which has a current price tag of $480 million, was funded tomorrow it would most likely downgrade the town’s rating. A downgrade could result in an increase to the borrowing interest rate of between .25% and 1%. A .5% increase, for a project that requires borrowing $5 million over a ten year timeframe, would result in an additional cost of around $138,000 to the town.
The town is working to put together more data on how these changes would impact taxpayers as well as the costs of maintaining the current high school. Flanagan said during the June 5 Select Board meeting that they would also be looking into how other communities have been grappling with similar issues.
Shannon Scully, a member of the committee for the project added during the May 31 meeting that the project does not call for significant borrowing for another two years, so the town does still have time to resolve the issue.
Andover has also been dealing with another issue related to funding a new school.
The cost of the project exceeds the amount of money the town can currently borrow. The town can’t borrow the funds at the moment because it would run into the municipality’s debt limit. However, state Sen. Barry Finegold said he was confident an amendment allowing the town to borrow the funds will be signed into law at some point in the near future.
Flanagan added that the debt limit issue is not related to the concern over the town’s bond rating, because the rating agency looks at total debt regardless of if it is exempted from the town’s debt limit. Things excluded from the debt limit include water and sewer projects, school projects done in partnership with the Massachusetts School Building Authority and landfill capping.
Flanagan said Andover already has a weak debt profile because of a combination of factors, including borrowing for major capital projects like the West Elementary and Shawsheen school project and recent borrowing to fund unfunded liabilities.
He said Andover’s total outstanding debt is just under $291 million.
Proponents of the new high school project say it is necessary to address overcrowding in the current building, which was built in the 1960s and renovated in the 1980s and 1990s.
It is estimated that the project would result in an increase of between $1,740 and $2,215, to the average annual property tax bill, depending on interest rates. A downgrade to the town’s bond rating could also impact the ultimate cost.
The committee chose to recommend a new building rather than a renovation after cost estimates placed new construction as cheaper than an addition and renovation project. Committee members also argued the project would have less impact on students than a renovation.
The town is currently proceeding with the project without help from the Massachusetts School Building Authority, after 10 rejections and with building committee members citing, in part, the cost of further delays.
Finegold added during his update that there have been numerous overruns with school projects around the state.
“Basically every single school building project across the state that has been funded in the last three to four years is over budget,” he said.
Director of Facilities Janet Nicosia gave a presentation which included information on the cost of “doing nothing.” Nicosia said if nothing is done for the next ten years the town will need to pay between $15 and $30 million for repairs to mechanical systems. She added that there are many HVAC, air-handling units and boilers that are already “beyond their useful life.”
Nicosia said that in order to address overcrowding they would spend around $10 million to add ten classrooms that would be located in the parking lot.
Scully said the town has enough funds for about three more months of work on the design of the school. An additional $1.3 million, which would have been enough to complete the schematic design phase of the project, was originally slated to be voted on at this year’s Town Meeting, but was pulled after the debt limit problem became clear.
Mark Johnson, chair of the Building Committee said they would pursue getting those funds at a Town Meeting, once the legislative solution to the debt limit problem is successful.
The town is also currently constructing a new West Elementary School, with work on that project scheduled to be completed by 2024.
Scully emphasized the ever-rising costs of construction projects.
“Each month that construction is delayed costs about $1.2 million,” she said.
