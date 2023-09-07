ANDOVER — Elizabeth Taylor, the recently retired principal of Beverly High School, will serve as the interim principal of Andover High School beginning Sept. 11, the district announced on Thursday.
A few weeks before the start of the school year, High School Principal Caitlin Brown announced her resignation, although she stayed on for the beginning of the school year.
"Ms. Taylor is a veteran leader with 42 years of experience in education and is the recently retired principal of Beverly High School, having served in the role for eight years," read a press release from the district.
Taylor has an undergraduate degree in English from Regis College, a master's degree in theatre education from Emerson College and a master's degree in education from Salem State University.
"As an experienced principal, Ms. Taylor has led several robust initiatives including NEASC accreditations, new school construction projects and renovations, a one-to-one laptop program, whole school curriculum revision, the implementation of a freshman academy, and co-teaching teams," the release added.
During her career, Taylor has also worked as a teacher, summer school director, director of teacher-mentor programming and as the assistant principal at Beverly High School for 10 years.
Taylor lives in Beverly.
Brown will continue with the district until Sept. 15, working to help Taylor with the transition, according to the school.
The district has provided little information about Brown's resignation other than saying Superintendent Magda Parvey "fully supports Ms. Brown’s decision to put her family first in achieving the best work-life balance possible."
Brown released a statement to families saying the decision was best for her "personally and professionally."
Brown was hired to be an assistant principal at Andover High School in 2016 and was promoted to principal four years later.
"We thank Ms. Brown for her work and leadership within the AHS community and wish her luck with her future endeavors," concluded the recent release from the district. "I hope you will join me in welcoming Ms. Elizabeth Taylor to Andover High School."
