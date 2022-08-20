Andover High School has hired a school resource officer for the coming school year.
In a message directed to families of students and staff, Andover School Superintendent Magda Parvey announced the hiring.
“Student safety and security of our buildings are always top of mind and recent incidents of gun violence have sharpened the focus of these priorities for my administration,” Parvey said. “As part of the district’s assessment of security and safety practices within our schools, I am pleased to announce the appointment of a school resource officer (SRO) for Andover High School.”
The school has hired Andover Police Officer Thomas Paolera, Parvey said.
Paolera is a 2008 graduate of Andover High School, has volunteered with Andover Youth Services, and has been a member of the Andover Police Department for almost a decade, Parvey said.
“In addition to being an Andover native, he is familiar with promoting a safe and secure school campus, having worked closely with administration and student groups at Harvard University,” Parvey said.
Parvey also praised Paolera’s engagement with the community.
“I have found his willingness to volunteer and engage in conversations with students at the first Andover Youth Town Hall to be a good indication of his commitment to the community,” Parvey said.
The message also addressed concerns that an SRO would be there to enforce school policies.
“Paolera’s role is to ensure the physical safety of the school campus. He is not responsible for enforcing school regulations, serving as a school disciplinarian, or using police powers to address traditional school discipline issues, including non-violent disruptive behavior. These responsibilities remain with AHS Principal Caitlin Brown and the school administration,” she wrote.
In addition to hiring an SRO, Parvey said the school is working on a security assessment.
“We have started the process of securing an assessment of our safety practices in each of our school buildings from an outside school safety and security consulting firm,” Parvey said. “We look forward to this evaluation and plan to do a presentation on this initiative this fall.”
