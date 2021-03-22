ANDOVER — Andover High School seniors will have an in-person graduation this year, despite spending the majority of their senior year learning remotely.
"We are very excited about the collaboration between the town and the schools which allowed us to plan for an in-person graduation," said Principal Caitlin Brown.
The graduation will be on Monday, June 7. The district is also planning other end of year activities for seniors that allow for social distancing, Brown said.
The school district partnered with the town to acquire a large tent and chairs for June 5 to 7 so that Town Meeting on June 5 and graduation could both be held, said Superintendent Claudia Bach at Thursday night's School Committee meeting. The town and school district will share costs for the tent.