ANDOVER — Andover High School is offering students the option to get a COVID-19 vaccine during the school day, the district announced in a statement Thursday.
"Insurance information will be requested, however, lack of insurance would not prevent a student from receiving the vaccine," wrote Rita Casper, the district's director of nursing. "Students must be 16 years and over to receive vaccine and parental consent is required."
Students will be offered the Pfizer vaccine — which is the only vaccine approved for those 16 and 17 — on either May 11 or 14, depending on what days they are in school for their hybrid schedule. The vaccines are being offered in a collaboration between Andover Public Schools, the Andover Board of Health and Pelmeds Community Pharmacy, Casper said.
Students must be in school that day, and have already preregistered, Casper said.
Then three weeks students will be given the second dose in the two-part vaccine.
The town has previously held vaccine clinics at the high school earlier this year before the state stopped distributing doses directly to the town. That's why the town needed to partner with Pelmeds Community Pharmacy to get the vaccine supply needed for the student clinic.
Students must register and give the consent forms back to the Andover High School nurse by May 10.